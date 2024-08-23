Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Funding

Axio raises $20M from Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund

The digital consumer finance company plans to use the funding to expand its lending operations, checkout finance options, and credit products.

Sayan Sen621 Stories
Axio raises $20M from Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund

Friday August 23, 2024 , 2 min Read

Consumer finance startup Axio has secured $20 million in equity funding from Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund.

The funding will help Axio scale its lending operations, checkout finance options, and credit products, the startup said in a release.

Formerly called Capital Float, Axio provides 'pay later' services through partnerships with ecommerce platforms. It also offers credit and personal finance management.

According to the release, the non-banking finance company has 10 million customers, with more than 60% of its clientele residing in non-metro areas. Axio does $1 billion in annualised disbursals, it added.

Also Read
RBI proposes guidelines to regulate credit risk models

"This investment will enable us to further scale our loan book, enhance our checkout finance offering, and expand credit offerings to existing customers," said co-founders Sashank Rishyasringa and Gaurav Hinduja, in a joint statement.

"By combining product innovation with robust underwriting and risk controls, our aim is to unlock access to credit for the next 200 million customers across India," they added.

Abhijeet Muzumdar, Vice President and Head Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and Corporate Development, said, "This investment and our long-term relationship reflect our belief in Axio's ability to provide credit products and will enable them to expand innovative financial services products to more customers while upholding responsible risk management.”

Prior to this funding round, the company had raised $137 million in equity and $671 million in debt. In 2021, the company raised $50 million in an equity funding round led by Lightrock India, with participation from other existing and new investors.

Axio had earlier raised funding from investors including Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners), Ribbit Capital, and Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

  • Amazon Smbhav
  • Axio
  • non-banking finance
  • consumer lending
  • Just In