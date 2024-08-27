BrowserStack acquires Berlin-based SaaS firm Bird Eats Bug

SaaS unicorn ﻿BrowserStack﻿ has acquired Berlin-based Bird Eats Bug, an advanced bug-reporting tool.

This acquisition integrates Bird Eats Bug’s features into BrowserStack's ecosystem, culminating in the introduction of Bug Capture—a tool for manual testing.

Founded in 2020, Bird Eats Bug is a SaaS tool that enables non-technical users to generate detailed bug reports, helping companies save valuable engineering time.

"This acquisition marks a significant step towards our goal of providing developer and QA teams with a unified, seamless testing experience," said Ritesh Arora, CEO and co-founder of BrowserStack.

“By integrating Bug Capture's innovative approach to bug reporting into our platform, we're not just streamlining workflows; we're boosting development teams’ productivity so they can focus more on building great products and less on managing the intricacies of the testing process,” he added.

San Francisco- and Mumbai-based BrowserStack has broadened its product lineup to over 15 offerings, with 10 of them launched in the past 18 months. This latest acquisition aims to address the gaps in bug reporting and streamline fragmented testing toolchains.

Bug Capture claims to help teams resolve issues 30% faster on average. Some of its key features include real-time replays, screen recording, and auto-captured technical logs—such as console and network data and system information—all consolidated into a single, streamlined bug report.

“We’re truly excited about our joint future with BrowserStack.It’s hard to think of two products that would be a better fit. My co-founder, Jacky Chung, and I have been highly impressed by the quality of the team and their ambitious vision for Bird,” said Dan Makarov, Co-founder and CEO of Bird Eats Bug.

This marks Accel-backed BrowserStack’s fifth acquisition since its 2020 purchase of Percy, a visual testing platform.

Founded in 2011 by Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal, BrowserStack is a cloud-based platform that lets developers test their websites and mobile apps across devices, operating systems, and browsers on demand.