Now customers can place orders up to two days in advance on Zomato

﻿Zomato﻿has launched an order scheduling feature that allows customers to place orders up to two days in advance, CEO and Founder Deepinder Goyal wrote in a post on X.

The feature is live for orders above ₹1,000 at around 13,000 restaurants across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

“These restaurants historically have high quantities of dishes in stock and have shown kitchen-preparation-time consistency. More restaurants and cities are being added. We will soon extend this for all orders,” read Goyal’s post.

The company first launched a pre-ordering feature for New Year's Eve in 2016, enabling users to schedule their dinner in advance with delivery on December 31st.

Meanwhile, Zomato recently discontinued Legends, its inter-city food delivery service, due to challenges in finding a suitable product-market fit for the service. Last month, the company also discontinued its hyperlocal delivery service Xtreme. Launched in October last year, Xtreme was designed to enable merchants to send and receive small parcels.

Food delivery remains Zomato's largest segment, with revenue increasing 41% year-on-year to Rs 1,942 crore, in the first quarter. The company's quick commerce division, Blinkit, saw revenue more than double to Rs 942 crore in Q1 FY25, up from Rs 384 crore the previous year.