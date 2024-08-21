Decathlon to invest €100M in India over 5 years

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon plans to invest €100 million in India over the next five years to set up 190 stores across the country, focus on local manufacturing, and enhance its digital footprint.

Currently, 68% of its products sold in the country are made in India. Decathlon aims to ramp this up to 85% by 2026, the company said in a release.

Today, 8% of Decathlon’s global range, including cricket bats, accessories, and hockey equipment, is manufactured in India.

“We aim to make everyone enjoy the benefits of sports, and this investment will enable us to reach a wider audience and offer a more comprehensive sports experience,” said Sankar Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon India.

Decathlon is transitioning its Indian manufacturing facilities to green energy. It is aiming for a 50% reduction in carbon footprint and implementing circular economy models for sustainability.

Sankar Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon India, said, “India's potential to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub for Decathlon is immense and we are excited to nurture local talent and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a sporting powerhouse.”

Decathlon clocked net sales of 15.6 billion euros and a profit of 931 million euros in the year ended December 31, 2023. The company is present in 78 territories and sells through 1,749 stores globally, along with its digital channels.