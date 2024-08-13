India's national flag, the Tricolor, symbolises the country's rich heritage and pride. But did you know that this iconic flag is manufactured at only one authorised location in the entire country? The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha (KKGSS), located near Dharwad in Karnataka, is the sole unit certified to produce and supply the Indian national flag.

The Origins and Mission of KKGSS

Founded in 1957, KKGSS was established with a dual purpose: to promote the growth of khadi, a hand-spun fabric central to India's freedom movement, and to provide employment opportunities for rural communities. Initially focused on various khadi products, the unit's role expanded significantly when it was certified in 2005 by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as the official manufacturer of the Indian flag. Since then, the unit has been responsible for producing the flags that adorn government buildings, embassies, and other important institutions across the nation.

The Manufacturing Process

KKGSS follows a meticulous process to create the Indian flag, adhering to the strict standards set by the BIS. The journey of each flag begins in Tulasigeri, Bagalkot, where the khadi fabric is spun on traditional handlooms. This fabric is then transported to the KKGSS unit in Hubballi, where it undergoes a detailed process of dyeing, cutting, and printing.

The manufacturing process involves several key steps:

Hand Spinning : The cotton used for the flags is hand-spun, adhering to traditional khadi methods that promote self-sufficiency.

: The cotton used for the flags is hand-spun, adhering to traditional khadi methods that promote self-sufficiency. Hand Weaving : The spun cotton is then hand-woven into fabric, ensuring durability and quality.

: The spun cotton is then hand-woven into fabric, ensuring durability and quality. Bleaching and Dyeing : The fabric is bleached and dyed in the three colors of the flag: saffron, white, and green, each representing different values of the nation.

: The fabric is bleached and dyed in the three colors of the flag: saffron, white, and green, each representing different values of the nation. Chakra Printing : The Ashoka Chakra, a navy blue wheel with 24 spokes, is printed on the white band of the flag.

: The Ashoka Chakra, a navy blue wheel with 24 spokes, is printed on the white band of the flag. Stitching and Toggling: Finally, the pieces are stitched together with precision, using specialised sewing machines to maintain the required dimensions and quality standards.

This rigorous process ensures that the flags produced are not only visually appealing but also durable, capable of withstanding the elements when displayed.

Diverse Flag Sizes

KKGSS produces the Indian flag in nine different sizes to cater to various needs, from small table flags to large flags for government buildings. The sizes range from 150 mm x 100 mm to an impressive 6300 mm x 4200 mm, which is used for significant displays at places like the Red Fort and Parliament House. Each flag is crafted to maintain the correct proportions of 2:3, ensuring they meet national standards.

Quality Assurance and Community Impact

KKGSS strictly adheres to these regulations, with each flag undergoing up to 18 quality checks throughout its production process. Any deviation from the prescribed standards can result in severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

KKGSS not only plays a vital role in preserving the tradition of khadi but also in supporting the local economy. The unit employs a large number of workers, the majority of whom are women. These skilled artisans are involved in various stages of the flag-making process, from spinning and weaving to stitching and packaging. This work is not only a source of income for these women but also a means of sustaining the heritage of khadi in India.

The demand for khadi flags has seen a significant rise, especially following government initiatives like the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. In recent years, KKGSS has reported impressive sales, with a turnover exceeding ₹1.75 crore during major national celebrations like Independence Day.

Conclusion

The Karnataka Khadi Gramodyoga Samyukta Sangha stands as a testament to India's commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing modernity. As the sole manufacturer of the Indian flag, KKGSS not only ensures that the flag is produced to the highest standards of quality but also fosters community development and empowerment. The next time you see the Indian flag fluttering in the wind, remember the dedication and craftsmanship that go into making this national symbol, all originating from a small town in Karnataka. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day in 2024, let us honor the spirit of unity and pride that the Tricolor represents.

Jai Hind!