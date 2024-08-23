LinkedIn India names Kumaresh Pattabiraman as Country Manager and Product Head

Kumaresh Pattabiraman on Friday said he had joined LinkedIn India as the Country Manager and Product Head.

“With over 135 million members, India stands as LinkedIn's second-largest and fastest-growing market - a testament to the engagement and potential here. LinkedIn has evolved from being just a jobs platform to becoming a dynamic global community where professionals connect for jobs, learning, networking, and knowledge sharing,” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

Pattabiraman has over 15 years of experience in the field and has also worked with Microsoft prior to joining LinkedIn.

While at LinkedIn, he worked on the product side of operations and rose to the position of Senior Director of Product, Feed, Search and Generative AI products in August 2022.

Pattabiraman also said that with India being among the top five countries with the fastest-growing AI talent and having the highest AI skill penetration globally, members are using AI skills three times more frequently than the global average.

“This puts India at the forefront of the future of work, and sets us up brilliantly to build in India for the world,” he added.

The senior executive at LinkedIn said he is keen on working with the India team to drive innovation, build strong partnerships, and create economic opportunities for every Indian professional.