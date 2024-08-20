How Makoons is working to transform early childhood education across South Asia

In the bustling heart of Delhi, Mr. Vijay Kumar Agarwal and Dr. Shalini Agarwal shared a vision: to redefine early childhood education in India. This vision has since grown from a single preschool into a powerful network known as Makoons.

Today, Makoons operates over 250 centres across four countries—India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka—providing high-quality education to children from diverse backgrounds. Makoons is not just another preschool; it’s a movement that combines traditional values with modern educational practices, and aims to nurture the leaders of tomorrow.

Vijay Kumar Agarwal and Dr Shalini Agarwal, the dynamic duo behind Makoons, established the brand with a clear mission: to provide holistic early childhood education that fosters creativity, cognitive skills, and emotional intelligence. The founders recognised a glaring gap in the preschool sector—a lack of institutes that catered to the unique developmental needs of young children. Makoons Play School was born out of a desire to fill this gap, offering a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment where children could thrive.

Makoons focus is not limited to metropolitan areas; it extends to Tier II and III cities, as well as underserved regions in neighbouring countries. With its centres in these areas, the company ensures that children across South Asia can benefit from quality early education.

A curriculum for the future

At the core of Makoons success is its innovative curriculum, which blends the Montessori method with modern teaching techniques. The curriculum is designed to be both flexible and structured, allowing children to explore their interests while also ensuring they develop essential skills. From language and math to arts and physical education, the curriculum is comprehensive, catering to the holistic development of each child.

Makoons Play School prides itself on its extensive use of technology in the classroom. Interactive whiteboards, tablets loaded with educational apps, and age-appropriate e-learning tools are staples in its centres. The integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the learning process further enhances the educational experience, making learning more interactive and engaging for children. This approach ensures that students are not only prepared for academic challenges but are also adept at using technology—a critical skill in the 21st century.

Scaling new heights

Since its inception eight years ago, Makoons has seen rapid growth, expanding to over 250 centers across 22 states in India and three other countries. This expansion has been driven by a strong franchise model, which has attracted educators and entrepreneurs from all walks of life. The Makoons franchise model is designed to be accessible, with comprehensive support provided to franchisees, including training, curriculum implementation, marketing, and operational guidance.

Makoons growth has not just been in numbers but in impact. The brand has made a significant difference in the lives of over 100,000 children, especially in Tier II and III cities. Parents in these regions now have access to the same high-quality education that was once reserved for metropolitan areas. This has not only benefited children but has also empowered parents, giving them the confidence that their children are receiving the best possible start in life.

Innovation in education

Makoons stands at the forefront of innovation in early childhood education. The brand was one of the first to introduce digital learning tools in its classrooms, ensuring that children are prepared for the digital age. Interactive whiteboards, educational apps, and e-learning modules are seamlessly integrated into the Makoons curriculum, making learning fun and engaging for young minds.

The recent pandemic posed significant challenges for the education sector, but Makoons adapted quickly. The brand launched its own online learning platform, Makoons Live, to ensure that learning could continue uninterrupted. This platform offers a range of online classes, recorded sessions, and interactive activities that keep children engaged and learning, even from home.

Building a community of learners

One of the key strengths of Makoons Preschool is its strong sense of community. The brand believes that education is not just about academics; it’s about building relationships and fostering a sense of belonging. Makoons centres are designed to be welcoming and inclusive, with a strong emphasis on parent-teacher collaboration. Regular events, workshops, and parent-teacher meetings ensure that parents are actively involved in their children’s education.

Makoons also takes pride in its role as a socially responsible organisation. The brand regularly engages in community outreach programmes, offering scholarships and educational support to underprivileged children. This commitment to giving back is a core part of the Makoons ethos and reflects its broader mission to make quality education accessible to all.

The road ahead

Makoons is poised for even greater growth. The brand plans to expand its presence further in Tier II and III cities, while also exploring opportunities in international markets. With a focus on continuous innovation, Makoons is set to remain a leader in the early childhood education sector, shaping the future of thousands of children across South Asia.

Makoons is also exploring the integration of AI-driven personalised learning experiences, where each child’s progress is tracked, and curriculum adjustments are made in real time to suit their learning pace and style. The brand's plans to introduce coding and robotics for preschoolers are part of its broader strategy to create future-ready learners.

In a region as diverse as South Asia, where educational needs vary greatly from one area to another, Makoons has proven that with the right vision and commitment, it is possible to provide a high-quality education that meets the needs of every child. As Makoons continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its founding principles: nurturing young minds, fostering creativity, and building a brighter future for India and beyond.