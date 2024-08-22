Microsoft Edge: The Browser That's Better, But Still Ignored

If you've been around the internet long enough, you've probably heard the joke that Microsoft Edge is just "the browser you use to download other browsers." It’s a punchline rooted in history, thanks to Edge's predecessor, Internet Explorer (IE), a browser once infamous for being forced onto users rather than being chosen by them. But here’s the twist: Microsoft Edge is now objectively better than most browsers, yet it remains one of the least popular choices. Why is that?

Speed and Efficiency: Edge Outruns Chrome

Let’s dive into the numbers. Microsoft boldly claims that Edge is 112% faster than Google Chrome. While that might sound like marketing hype, real-world tests back it up. On BrowserBench, a popular benchmarking tool, Edge consistently outperforms Chrome, scoring 270 compared to Chrome’s 251. This isn’t a one-off fluke either; Edge regularly comes out on top, proving it’s not just fast—it’s faster.

But speed isn’t the only thing Edge has going for it. If you’re someone who keeps dozens of tabs open (let’s be real, who doesn’t?), Edge manages those tabs more efficiently than Chrome. With 60 tabs open, Chrome uses a hefty 3.7 GB of memory, while Edge only needs 2.9 GB. This difference in memory usage isn’t just a tech detail—it’s a real-world advantage, especially if you’re running on a device with limited resources.

More Than Just Speed: The Power of Integration

However, raw speed and efficiency aren’t the only reasons to consider Edge. What truly sets it apart is how well it integrates with the Microsoft ecosystem. If you’re someone who uses Microsoft Office, Outlook, or OneDrive regularly, Edge feels like an extension of those tools. But don’t worry if you’re tied into the Google ecosystem—Edge has you covered there too. Since Edge is built on the same Chromium engine as Chrome, you can use all your favorite Chrome extensions without any hassle.

Edge also offers unique features that enhance productivity, like vertical tabs and a customisable sidebar. These might seem like minor additions, but they can make a big difference in your day-to-day browsing experience. In essence, Edge is like Chrome but with added Microsoft perks that make it more versatile for power users.

Why Isn’t Edge More Popular?

With all these advantages, you’d think Edge would be more popular. Yet, despite its superior performance, Edge holds less than 5% of the browser market share, while Chrome dominates with around 60%. The reason for this disparity has less to do with what Edge is today and more with what it used to be—or rather, what Internet Explorer used to be.

Internet Explorer was once the most widely used browser, not because it was the best, but because Microsoft made it the default on every Windows PC. This dominance wasn’t earned; it was forced, leading to widespread resentment. As soon as better options like Mozilla Firefox and later, Google Chrome became available, users abandoned IE in droves, and the negative perception stuck.

Even when Microsoft launched the original version of Edge in 2015, it was seen as little more than "Internet Explorer 2.0." Built on Microsoft’s proprietary engine, EdgeHTML, the browser lacked support for many modern web standards and performed poorly compared to its rivals. By the time Microsoft realised their mistake, users had already written off Edge, assuming it was just another mediocre product from the same company that gave them IE.

A New Beginning: Edge 2.0

However, under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft took a different approach. Instead of trying to compete with Chrome by creating a new proprietary browser, they decided to embrace Chromium, the open-source engine that powers Chrome. This move wasn’t just smart; it was necessary. By building on Chromium, Microsoft could offer a browser that had all the benefits of Chrome but with better integration into the Microsoft ecosystem.

The new version of Edge, launched in 2020, is a far cry from its predecessors. It’s faster, more efficient, and offers better compatibility with web standards. Plus, it’s packed with unique features that make it a powerful tool for both casual users and professionals. Despite these improvements, Edge’s market share remains stubbornly low, a testament to the long-lasting impact of Internet Explorer’s poor reputation.

The Future of Browsing: Will You Switch?

As we move further into 2024, the browser landscape is all about efficiency, speed, and seamless integration with other tools. Edge excels in all these areas, offering a browsing experience that’s not only faster and lighter than Chrome but also more versatile. The only thing holding it back is its history.

But history is written by those who adapt. If Microsoft can continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what a browser can do, Edge might finally start getting the recognition it deserves. The question is, are you ready to give Edge a chance? Or will it remain, for you, just the browser you use to download Chrome—faster than ever?