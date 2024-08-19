Mpox on the Rise: Could This Virus Spark the Next Worldwide Pandemic?

In an unexpected turn of viral events, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the recent surge of Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) a global health emergency. This declaration, which comes just two years after the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised concerns about whether Mpox could potentially trigger another pandemic. While the virus is not new, its rapid spread in certain regions, particularly in Africa and now, a case of Mpox next door in Pakistan, the emergence of a more transmissible and deadly variant have placed the world on high alert.

What Is Mpox?

Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a relative of the smallpox virus, but generally causes milder symptoms. It typically presents with fever, chills, body aches, and distinctive lesions that can appear on the face, hands, and genitals. While the virus can spread through close contact, including respiratory droplets, recent outbreaks have highlighted the potential for sexual transmission, particularly among certain populations.

Why the Emergency Declaration?

The WHO's declaration stems from a significant uptick in cases, especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighboring countries. The 2024 outbreak is characterised by the emergence of a new variant, clade 1b, which is not only more contagious but also more lethal, with mortality rates reaching up to 10% in some cases. This strain has spread to at least five African countries, where healthcare infrastructure is already strained due to ongoing conflicts and other public health crises.

The situation in eastern Congo is particularly dire. Overcrowded refugee camps, poor sanitation, and limited access to healthcare have created a perfect storm for the virus to spread unchecked. With 70% of recent cases originating from displacement camps, the region has become the epicenter of this health emergency. Unfortunately, many residents in these camps, like Sarah Bagheni, are unaware of the virus or how to protect themselves, exacerbating the crisis.

Could This Trigger Another Pandemic?

The big question on everyone's mind is whether Mpox could trigger another global pandemic. While the situation is concerning, several factors differentiate it from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Firstly, Mpox spreads less easily than respiratory viruses like COVID-19. Its primary modes of transmission—close contact and exposure to bodily fluids—mean that it does not spread as rapidly or widely under normal circumstances. However, the increasing cases in Africa and the potential for international spread, especially with global travel resuming, cannot be ignored.

Secondly, vaccines exist that are effective against Mpox, notably the smallpox vaccine, which also offers protection against this virus. However, the availability of vaccines, especially in the hardest-hit regions like the DRC, is limited. Efforts are underway to increase vaccine supply and distribution, but logistical challenges and the need for international coordination make this a daunting task.

How Can We Stay Safe?

While the likelihood of a global Mpox pandemic is lower than COVID-19, it is crucial to take early precautions:

Vaccination: Those at higher risk, particularly in affected regions or those with potential exposure, should seek vaccination. The JYNNEOS vaccine is highly effective and should be prioritised for high-risk populations. Hygiene Practices: Regular handwashing, avoiding contact with infected individuals, and using personal protective equipment in healthcare settings are critical. Public Awareness: Education campaigns are essential to inform the public about Mpox, especially in regions where the virus spreads rapidly. Knowledge about symptoms and transmission modes can help in early detection and containment. Global Cooperation: International support in the form of funding, vaccines, and healthcare resources is vital to controlling the spread in affected regions, particularly in Africa.

While the declaration of Mpox as a global health emergency is a cause for concern, it does not necessarily mean we are on the brink of another pandemic. By understanding the virus, supporting global health efforts, and taking personal precautions, we can mitigate the risk and prevent Mpox from reaching pandemic proportions.