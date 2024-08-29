All Ola Electric products will be available on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) from next week, founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on X, formerly Twitter, adding, “ONDC is the future of commerce”.

All @OlaElectric products will be available on ONDC from next week onwards.@ONDC_Official @KoshyTK



ONDC is the future of commerce 🙂 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 29, 2024

The announcement comes after Ola Electric opened bookings for its new motorbike series, which includes Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro, during its annual product launch event earlier this month. Aggarwal added that deliveries of these motorbikes are expected to begin next year.

Currently, Ola Electric’s e-scooter portfolio includes relatively low-priced Ola S1 X series and higher-priced Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air.

The company, in its Q1 FY25 post-earnings investor call, added that it saw heightened demand for its Ola S1 X series, which was launched in Q3 FY24.

Ola Electric competes with IPO-bound Ather Energy, which is the latest entrant in the unicorn club, and established automobile giants like Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motors.

In April, ONDC said that Ola Consumer (previously Ola Cabs) will offer its customers options to shop for groceries and apparel via the ONDC app. Previously, users could only order food and beverages on ONDC through the Ola app.

Ola Consumer’s rival Uber, in March, had signed a memorandum of understanding with ONDC to “explore an integration with the network to expand the range of mobility offerings on the Uber app.”

ONDC is a government-backed initiative to promote an open ecommerce network that connects shoppers, platforms and retailers.

Monthly orders on ONDC reached a new record in July, with 12 million transactions. The daily orders reached 430,000, led by the mobility sector, which was responsible for 4.4 million orders during the month.

According to a report by Redseer published in 2023, ONDC is poised to push growth in the ecommerce space across sectors and potentially generate $250-300 billion in GMV (gross merchandise value) by 2030.

(Disclaimer: Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, is an independent director in Ola Electric)