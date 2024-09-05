OpenAI's Project Strawberry: Revolutionary AI model

Whether or not it is strawberry season in your country, Sam Altman is keen on growing them. Altman's new AI model rumoured as "Project Strawberry" is becoming a hot topic on the internet. Technology and AI enthusiasts are keeping tabs on OpenAI developing a new AI model.

This exciting AI model could possess revolutionary capabilities that current Large Language Models (LLMs) are lacking. So, read along to get the latest details about OpenAI's newest project which is gaining a lot of attention!

All about OpenAI's Project Strawberry

The word "Strawberry" has been linked to AI for the memes but Sam Altman may change this soon. A report by Reuters shared on 15th July teased that OpenAI is working to create a new AI under the code name "Strawberry".

Later on, OpenAI's CEO teased a picture on X (previously Twitter) with a pot of strawberries on August 7th with the caption "I love summer in the garden".

This post filled the AI community with enthusiasm, as it seems Altman is hinting at a possible new project. Currently, it is speculated that project Q* (pronounced as "Q Star") has a new name which previously gained attention for its interesting AI training approach.

Q* aims to make AI self-trainable by giving it capabilities like logical reasoning, similar to those of a human brain. Let's explore some of its capabilities.

Possible key features of the Strawberry AI Model

1. Be autonomous

So far, we have seen AI models that are trained with millions even billions of words as data. Researchers even estimated that companies will run out of data to train AI by 2026. To tackle this issue, OpenAI is designing an AI model that will autonomously search the web and conduct in-depth research.

2. Solve math like a pro

ChatGPT is often trolled online for its lack of understanding of mathematical questions. However, OpenAI's new Strawberry AI model will leverage the internet and real-time data to solve complex statistical and mathematic questions.

3. Enhanced reasoning

Most Large Language Models (LLMs) struggle to crack simple puzzles or multi-step problems which is something that will improve with Project Strawberry. This could also mean that OpenAI's new AI model could handle scientific and logical reasoning better than current LLMs.

When will it be released?

OpenAI is reportedly planning to launch Project Strawberry by the fall (October-November) of 2024. Perhaps, this new AI model will also integrated with ChatGPT-4o which is the firm's most advanced chatbot. Although there are not many details about this project, it is confirmed that OpenAI is working on developing a new and revolutionary AI.

The takeaway

Sam Altman's firm OpenAI started an AI revolution and their startup constantly develops products that receive widespread attention. Perhaps, now the company is looking to improve their AI model by giving it human-like self-training ability to perform tasks better. There are also speculations that "Project Strawberry" could also turn out to be a part of ChatGPT 5. Nevertheless, the AI chatbot race has always brought the best of innovation, so we will keep you updated about this exciting AI model!