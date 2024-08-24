SpaceZone India and Martin Group launch India's first hybrid reusable rocket, Rhumi 1

SpaceZone India and Martin Group have launched Rhumi 1, claimed to be India’s first hybrid reusable rocket, into orbit at 7:02 a.m. from ECR Beach, Pattipulam, Tamil Nadu.

SpaceRhumi 1 was launched using India's first hydraulic mobile launch system, which supports flexible launch operations at angles from 0 to 120 degrees, according to a release.

“This successful launch of Rhumi 1 marks a significant leap for India's aerospace industry, showcasing our nation's growing capabilities in space innovation. The breakthrough of a reusable hybrid rocket, able to launch satellites and return within minutes, speaks volumes of the technological prowess we possess,” said Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister for Civil Aviation.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the brilliant scientists and engineers at Space Zone India for their vision and dedication in pushing the boundaries of space exploration and Martin Group for supporting them. This is a proud moment for India and a testament to our drive for innovation in the global aerospace arena," the minister said.

The Rhumi 1 rocket deployed three Cube satellites into orbit and safely returned to Earth in 7 minutes, setting a new benchmark in rapid space missions, said the release.

The rocket carried three Cube satellites to monitor atmospheric conditions, including cosmic and UV radiation intensity, and air quality. It also deployed 50 Pico satellites, each focused on different aspects of atmospheric conditions, including vibration, acceleration, altitude, ozone levels, toxic substances, and molecular bonding of fibres.

“This mission is not just a testament to our dedication but also to the incredible talent of the students who worked alongside us, showcasing their potential in shaping the future of space exploration," said Dr Anand Megalingam, Founder and CEO of Space Zone India.

Chennai-based aero-technology firm Space Zone India offers affordable, long-term solutions for the space industry and provides practical training in aerodynamics, satellite technology, drone technology, and rocket technology.

Feature image (L to R): Jose Charles Martin, Managing Director of Martin Group; Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Tamil Nadu; scientist Dr Mylswamy Annadurai; Dr V Ranganathan, Rocket reviewer & former Deputy Director, Sathish Dhawan Space Centre; AS Rajan, former Director - IB and former Director, SVP National Police Academy; and Dr Anand Megalingam, Founder and CEO of Space Zone India.