Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (August 19, 2024)

Funding

Favcy raises Rs 1.8 Cr

Favcy, a venture-building platform, has secured an investment of Rs 1.8 crore with the successful closure of cohort 1 of its pioneering programme, Build to Sell (BTS). This programme, the first of its kind in India, engineers startups specifically for lucrative exits.

The startup says it strategically designs and builds startups from the ground up, priming them for acquisitions within a 36-48 month time frame. This model caters to investors seeking faster returns and founders aiming for successful exits.

Other news

Rohit Sharma joins forces with Fittr

Rohit Sharma, VC, Indian Cricket Team

Cricket icon Rohit Sharma has partnered with Fittr, a fitness platform.

The company has also launched the Fittr Hart ring, which it says is a cutting-edge smart ring designed to seamlessly integrate health tracking into everyday life.

The wearable device tracks daily steps, sleep quality, heart rate, and stress levels among other things.

The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.