Swiggy taps Flipkart exec Amitesh Jha as Instamart CEO

Foodtech giant Swiggy on Thursday said it has appointed Flipkart executive Amitesh Jha as the CEO of its quick commerce offering Instamart.

Co-founder and current Swiggy Instamart CEO Phani Kishan will transition to a broader role in the organisation overseeing Swiggy's Central Growth unit and will report to Group CEO Sriharsha Majety.

Jha's appointment is effective September 4.

“I am delighted to welcome Amitesh Jha as the new CEO of Swiggy Instamart. Amitesh joins us from Flipkart, where he has built an impressive track record over the past 14 years. His extensive experience includes leading core categories such as smartphones, general merchandise, fashion, and large appliances, as well as managing their logistics arm," noted Swiggy Group CEO, Majety.

Before his appointment at Swiggy, Jha spent more than a decade at Flipkart, leaving the ecommerce player as the Senior VP for category and marketplace Flipkart, according to his Linkedin. Jha is a Chemical Engineering graduate from IIT Delhi and holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

Last month, the quick commerce operator appointed Sairam Krishnamurthy as Senior VP and the first Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Swiggy Instamart as the competition in the quick commerce sector picks up traction. Krishnamurthy joined the IPO-bound platform from More Retail.

Swiggy is expected to file its IPO papers by the first week of September, seeking a valuation between $15 billion and $17 billion.