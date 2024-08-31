Threads of green: How India’s textile industry is weaving a sustainable future

The textile sector—one of the largest industries globally—has embraced innovative techniques that align with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Today, the combined textile and apparel sectors contribute 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.





If emissions continue on this trajectory, it will be impossible for the world to thrive for generations to come. The textile industry is committed to weaving fabrics that bind communities and cultures, but we cannot overlook our environmental impact.





Embracing sustainable practices is a fundamental shift in the industry’s approach that must endure. This commitment to sustainability is essential for securing a thriving future for the industry and the planet.

A climate-positive imperative

In 2022, the World Economic Forum reported that while 90% of executives acknowledge the importance of sustainability initiatives, only 60% translate that awareness into action. And this gap needs to be bridged.





The influential textile industry has a responsibility to pioneer solutions that minimise our environmental footprint. The UN's SDGs—particularly those focused on clean water, affordable and clean energy, and responsible consumption and production—serve as a crucial guide.





Reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions is crucial for a sustainable future. Scope 1 emissions—direct emissions from owned or controlled sources—must be minimised through energy-efficient processes and renewable energy adoption.





Scope 2 emissions, indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, should be targeted by transitioning to green energy sources. Scope 3 emissions—encompassing all other indirect emissions in a company's value chain—require a comprehensive approach—from sustainable farming practices to eco-friendly transportation and retail operations.





The commitment to reducing emissions across all scopes reflects a holistic strategy that ensures ESG standards are met throughout the entire farm-to-shelf process.





As an industry, we are actively reducing our carbon footprint by collaborating with suppliers and vendors in the entire value chain, adopting renewable energy sources, leveraging green technologies and carbon management. We are also introducing fuel-efficient methods in textile production and improving production techniques.





Transparency is key. We want our consumers to see and feel the positive impact we have on the environment. Many key players now have set eco-friendly goals for their production practices, aligning themselves with global sustainability standards.

India: A benchmark for sustainable practices

With its rich textile heritage and production prowess, India plays a major role in the global textile market. Businesses worldwide are increasingly seeking partners that align with their sustainability standards.





This presents a tremendous opportunity for our country. With rapid advancements in technological innovation and economic growth, India attracts international buyers and millennial consumers eager for sustainable sourcing.





Indian looms are setting new benchmarks for sustainable practices. Several global sustainability standards guide the Indian textile industry in this regard.





The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) provides a robust quality assurance system that inspects and certifies the entire textile supply chain. The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI)—promoting responsible cotton consumption and cultivation—is another significant step.





These initiatives help reduce water consumption, minimise chemical usage, and lower energy usage. Showcasing certifications and supporting initiatives that promote responsible and ethical production assures credibility in the realm of sustainability.





On a national level, the Ministry of Textiles has established a task force creating industry-specific interventions. Texprocil—the apex Textile Export Promotion Council—promotes sustainable practices through initiatives like the Kasturi Cotton brand, which emphasises quality and responsible governance within the Indian textile space.

Also Read This woman entrepreneur is building an AI-powered search engine for fashion products

The co-action of global and local sustainability initiatives

The UN's adoption of the SDGs guides companies towards environmental responsibility and astute business practices. Aligning with these goals can significantly improve both the bottom and top line.





For example, targeting clean water and clean energy usage leads to cost savings—using recycled water for production reduces dependence on freshwater sources, thereby cutting operational costs.





Similarly, responsibly sourced materials attract consumers, especially the newer generation seeking sustainable options and willing to pay a premium for top-line products, thus boosting brand loyalty.





Creating a sustainable future requires a multi-faceted approach; combining innovation with purpose. The textile industry has learned that constant innovation to reduce water usage and minimise harmful chemicals is crucial.





We can lessen our environmental impact and discover new efficiencies by recycling pre-consumer textile waste and establishing take-back programmes for recyclable materials.





However, sustainability extends beyond environmental impact. It also encompasses fair labour practices, ethical business conduct, and investing in eco-friendly technologies to trace the entire product from raw material to production to the point of sale.





This holistic approach to sustainability helps in building brands and products with purpose. By integrating SDG alignment into our core strategies, we ensure our efforts are not just environmentally beneficial but also economically viable, fostering a loyal consumer base that values responsible consumption.





Companies must prioritise transparency and traceability throughout their product life cycles, ensuring every step of the process meets high standards of environmental and social governance. This approach not only builds trust with consumers but also sets a foundation for a sustainable and profitable future.

A sustainable future for textiles

Industry leaders, producers, and consumers are now collectively committed to a sustainable future, and the potential to practice more eco-friendly initiatives and create a positive impact is immense.





In the textile industry, we must do our part and continue to champion sustainable practices and ethically produced goods.





We are striving for a future, where the textile industry becomes a beacon of environmental consciousness, not a cause of adverse environmental impacts. We aim to leave a legacy for future generations, where every thread woven tells a story of progress and a promise. This is the future we are weaving.

Dipali Goenka is the CEO and MD of Welspun Living.