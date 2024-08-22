Wealthtech platform InvestorAi raises Rs 80 Cr in Series A funding

InvestorAi, an AI-driven equity investment platform, has raised Rs 80 crore in a Series A funding round led by Ashish Kacholia, Founder of Lucky Investment Managers, along with his associates. The funds will be used to scale the business and expand the product lineup.

Positron, a consulting and capital advisory firm, was the exclusive advisor for this transaction.

Founded in 2018, InvestorAi utilises advanced AI models and robotics to create stock recommendations for the Indian market. These recommendations are integrated into user-friendly investment solutions.

“Sophisticated AI has long been the exclusive preserve of big hedge funds like Renaissance and Citadel. We set up InvestorAi with the vision of bringing this advanced AI technology to retail investors and we pride ourselves in our three-year track record of delivering strong investment returns that have consistently beaten the index by a big margin,” said Akshaya Bhargava, Chairman and Co-founder, InvestorAi.

Bruce Keith, Co-founder and CEO, InvestorAi

The Bengaluru-based firm’s proprietary AI techniques use computer vision to convert complex financial data into visual representations, boosting prediction accuracy. Additionally, it leverages genetic algorithms and other strategies to produce investment-ready equity baskets or model portfolios.

Its products are currently accessible on several brokerages including HDFC Securities, Geojit, Prabhudas Lilladher, JM Financial Services, Yes Securities, IIFL Securities, 5Paisa, and Axis Securities.

“India’s retail investor base is currently around 150 million and growing at 3 million a month. The Indian stock market is expected to reach $10 trillion by 2030 from the current $4.8 trillion market cap. However, only 7% of households' income is invested in direct equities. This presents a large untapped market opportunity which can be leveraged by the use of AI-led equity financing guidance,” said Bruce Keith, Co-founder and CEO, InvestorAi.

InvestorAi provides over 15 equity baskets, each designed with different strategies, some of which are now in their third year of operation. According to the company’s statement, all of these baskets have significantly outperformed the index over the past 12 months.