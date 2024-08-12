Zetwerk appoints auto, engineering industry veteran Vinod Dasari to board of directors

Contract manufacturing marketplace Zetwerk on Monday said it has appointed automobile and engineering industry veteran Vinod Kumar Dasari to its board of directors.

Dasari is currently serving as an Operating Partner at private equity firm Advent International.

"His (Dasari's) deep understanding of manufacturing complexities, coupled with his proven leadership skills, will be instrumental in guiding Zetwerk's continued growth and success," Zetwerk Co-Founder and CEO Amrit Acharya said.

Dasari's appointment as a board member is with effect from July 1, a company statement said.

Manufacturing services unicorn Zetwerk offers manufacturing solutions across industries such as precision manufacturing, aerospace and defence, renewables, consumer electronics, oil and gas, and infrastructure.

"I am excited to join Zetwerk's board and be part of a company that is at the forefront of innovation in the manufacturing sector. Zetwerk's unique platform and commitment to technological advancements are truly impressive," Dasari said.

Dasari has earlier served as the Chief Executive Office of Royal Enfield from 2019 to 2021. Prior to Royal Enfield, Dasari held various leadership positions at Ashok Leyland, including Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Dasari's extensive experience also includes leadership roles at Cummins India and The Timken Company, where he honed his expertise in manufacturing operations, strategy, and business development.