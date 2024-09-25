Software testing platform ﻿BrowserStack﻿has launched App Accessibility Testing—a solution aimed at enhancing mobile app inclusivity and ensuring accessibility for its users.

The newly launched feature enables companies to tackle accessibility issues early in the development process. It also helps in expanding audience reach, which can lead to increased revenue potential, said the company in a statement.

While accessible apps are crucial for delivering high-quality, consistent user experiences, several regulations such as US Section 508, the Americans with Disabilities Act , and the European Accessibility Act are fuelling this shift, pushing companies to create more inclusive digital solutions.

"App Accessibility Testing reflects our commitment to digital inclusion. This frictionless solution empowers QA (quality assurance) and developer teams to create truly inclusive apps, advancing our vision for accessible software across all platforms," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack.

The platform's key features include instant access to real iOS and Android devices without the need for setup, streamlining the testing process.

Its workflow scanner, powered by the company’s proprietary rule engine, accelerates accessibility testing by up to five times. A centralised reporting dashboard, replete with annotated screenshots, provides insights and next steps, ensuring faster resolution of issues, said the company.

Estimates by WebAIM's Screen Reader User Survey shows a rise in the use of mobile apps for everyday tasks such as shopping and banking, with 58% of users preferring mobile apps in 2024, up from 51.8% in 2021.

With the introduction of App Accessibility Testing for mobile apps, alongside its Accessibility Testing for Websites, the company offers a suite of tools that enables development teams to build inclusive digital experiences.

Currently, the platform facilitates over 2 million tests daily across 19 global data centres. Its clientele includes ﻿Amazon﻿, ﻿NVIDIA﻿, ﻿MongoDB﻿, ﻿Microsoft﻿, X, and over 50,000 other customers. The San Francisco-and Mumbai-based -based company is backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack simplifies software delivery by shifting testing to the cloud. It provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a scalable cloud platform, helping development and quality assurance teams work faster while ensuring better user experience.

BrowserStack recently acquired Berlin-based Bird Eats Bug, a bug-reporting tool. , according to the company, the acquisition enhanced its ecosystem with Bird Eats Bug’s capabilities, leading to the launch of Bug Capture, a new tool designed for manual testing.