Digital Diagnostics: the healthcare innovation we’ve been waiting for

Integrating digital diagnostics into India’s healthcare system is ushering in a new era of innovation and accessibility. The demand for scalable and efficient healthcare solutions is paramount in a country with a vast and varied population. Digital diagnostics are at the forefront of this evolution, set to redefine healthcare delivery and address the unique challenges faced by India’s healthcare sector.

The Indian diagnostics market holds immense potential and is projected to reach $20 billion by FY 2026, according to a report by Praxis. Of the billion dollars worth of market, standalone centres account for 48% market share, followed by hospital-based labs with 37% share and national chains accounting for only 5% share, said the report.

India’s diagnostic industry is severely limited by a substantial demand-supply gap in the number of patient footfalls and availability of equipment for scans at diagnostic establishments. For patients in remote regions, this often leads to delays in treatment and compromised health outcomes. There is a great need for a more equitable distribution of healthcare resources to ensure every individual gets access to timely healthcare facilities.

With this in mind, it is evident that the future of the diagnostic industry depends on its ability to adapt to a changing market and develop new methods for improving efficiency, report quality, and patient experience. One solution that can prove to be effective is the implementation of a digital diagnostics delivery system. It includes a collaborative network of multiple diagnostic establishments and connects them with patients via online and offline patient aggregators.

Digital diagnostics, which uses digital technology to facilitate and enhance diagnostic processes, has gained significant traction in India over the past decade. This rise is fuelled by several factors, including increasing internet penetration, widespread smartphone usage, and a growing awareness of the importance of early disease detection.

Opportunities in digital diagnostics

In a country where over 70% of the population resides in rural areas, access to quality healthcare remains a significant challenge. Digital diagnostics offers a solution by bridging the gap between urban and rural healthcare services. Mobile health apps, telemedicine platforms, and AI-driven diagnostic tools can reach underserved populations, providing them with timely and accurate diagnoses without the need for physical travel.

Traditional diagnostic methods often involve sAIignificant costs, particularly in terms of infrastructure and manpower. Digital diagnostics, on the other hand, can offer more cost-effective alternatives. AI-driven tools can analyse medical images, laboratory results, and patient data at a fraction of the cost, reducing the burden on healthcare providers and making diagnostics more affordable for patients.

Human error in diagnostics can lead to misdiagnoses, which in turn can result in inappropriate treatments and increased healthcare costs. Digital diagnostics, particularly those powered by AI, can enhance diagnostic accuracy by analysing large volumes of data quickly and consistently. For instance, AI algorithms have shown promising results in diagnosing conditions like tuberculosis, diabetic retinopathy, and even COVID-19, often with higher accuracy than human practitioners.

The scalability of digital diagnostic tools is unmatched. Once developed, these tools can be deployed across various healthcare settings with minimal additional costs. Moreover, they can deliver rapid results, which is crucial in time-sensitive scenarios like infectious disease outbreaks or emergency medical situations.

The path ahead

Digital diagnostics presents India with a vital opportunity to expand healthcare access, cut costs, and enhance diagnostic accuracy. To fully realize this potential, the government must establish comprehensive regulations that address quality control, data privacy, and standardization within the digital health space. These regulations should promote innovation while prioritizing patient safety and data security.

Enhancing digital infrastructure through public-private partnerships will be key in making digital health tools widely accessible. This can be facilitated by offering grants, tax incentives, and support for health tech startups. By proactively advancing these initiatives, India can leverage digital diagnostics to build a more efficient, equitable, and effective healthcare system, laying the foundation for a healthier future.

