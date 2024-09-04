Brands
Funding

Arbour Investments invests $7M in Justo Realfintech, expands portfolio

As part of the partnership, Chirag Mehta and Priyesh Chheda, Founders at Arbour Investments, have been appointed to the Board of Directors at Justo

Abha Warrier87 Stories
Arbour Investments invests $7M in Justo Realfintech, expands portfolio

Wednesday September 04, 2024 , 1 min Read

Real estate investment firm Arbour Investments has invested $7 million in Justo Realfintech. The investment includes $5 million in equity and $2 million in debt.

Justo Realfintech plans to use the capital to enhance service offerings and strengthen its market presence, particularly in the mid-market developer segment.

The company, which caters to the mid-ticket size property segment, will enable Arbour Investments to expand its service offerings by offering its expertise. 

“Justo's expertise and market presence provide us with an unparalleled opportunity to diversify our portfolio and enhance the value we deliver to our clients. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant growth and innovation in the sector,” said Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments.

Mehta and Priyesh Chheda, founders of Arbour Investments, have been appointed to the Board of Directors at Justo as a part of the partnership.

With the investment, Arbour also aims to enhance its technology capabilities, market positioning, and client base expansion, the company said.

“With Arbour's financial backing and strategic insights, we are poised to accelerate our growth trajectory, expand our market presence, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Pushpamitra Das, Founder and Director, Justo Realfintech.

