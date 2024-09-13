AWS selects seven Indian Gen AI startups for global accelerator

﻿Amazon Web Services﻿(AWS) has selected seven Indian Gen AI startups to join its AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator programme.

The chosen Indian startups are Convrse, House of Models, ﻿NeuralGarage﻿, Orbo.ai, Phot.ai, Unscript AI, and Zocket. These companies are among the 80 companies selected by AWS worldwide for their cutting-edge use of artificial intelligence (AI), along with their ambitions for global growth.

“We are thrilled to announce the seven Indian startups that have been selected for the AWS global generative AI accelerator program. The Indian cohort represents the highest number of startups selected for the accelerator in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region. The selected startups are at the forefront of tapping into the transformative potential of generative AI to build innovative solutions,” said Amitabh Nagpal, Head, Startup Business Development, AWS India.

The Indian cohort also marks the largest number of startups selected from a single country in the Asia-Pacific region for the AWS Global Generative AI Accelerator programme, the company said in a statement.

These startups will be invited to AWS’ annual event, re:Invent, which is held in Las Vegas, where they will have the opportunity to present their solutions on a global stage.

In June, AWS announced a $230 million investment to support startups worldwide to accelerate the development of generative AI applications.

According to estimates revealed by PitchBook Data, around 1,813 AI and ML companies in India have raised over $82 billion in investments as of 2024. Despite this, only 35% of generative AI companies worldwide have offices outside their headquarters.

“Asia-Pacific-based generative AI companies have raised over $2.5 billion in 2024, more than the prior three years combined,” said Brendan Burke, Senior Analyst, Emerging Technology Research, PitchBook.

“Developers and startups are seizing the opportunity to train custom models based on unique cultural and linguistic data. Additionally, leading AI researchers are working on a diversity of transformer models in multimodal domains including 3D images, interactive media, and synthetic voice. The future of AI applications will rely on specialized model architectures and startups will need world-class cloud infrastructure to fulfill their vision,” he added.

The AWS Generative AI Accelerator program offers startups—especially those in early stages—AWS credits, mentorship, and education to enhance their use of AI and machine learning. Selected startups receive access to AWS’s compute, storage, and database technologies, along with AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia2, which are high-performance, cost-effective AI chips.

The credits can also be used with Amazon SageMaker, a service that helps build and train foundation models, and Amazon Bedrock, which provides tools for creating generative AI applications securely and easily.

In India, AWS has supported generative AI startups with initiatives like AWS GenAI Loft, a recent pop-up space in Bengaluru designed to promote AI innovation. This platform provided visitors with opportunities to explore real-world applications of Gen AI across various industries.