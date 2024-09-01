Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Yourstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Bajaj Housing Finance Rs 6,560 Cr IPO to open on Sep 9

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore by parent Bajaj Finance.

Press Trust of India9716 Stories
Bajaj Housing Finance Rs 6,560 Cr IPO to open on Sep 9

Sunday September 01, 2024 , 2 min Read

Bajaj Housing Finance is set to float its much-awaited Rs 6,560-crore initial share-sale for public subscription on September 9.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 11 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 6, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to Rs 3,000 crore by parent Bajaj Finance.

The share sale is being conducted to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) regulations, which require upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to be listed on the stock exchanges by September 2025.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the company's capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank since September 2015. It offers financial solutions for purchasing and renovating residential and commercial properties.

It has been identified and categorised as an "upper layer" NBFC by the RBI in India and its comprehensive mortgage products include home loans, loans against property, lease rental discounting and developer financing.

For the entire 2023-24, the housing lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,731 crore, marking a growth of 38% from Rs 1,258 crore in FY23.

Also Read
Swiggy to file draft papers for $1.3B IPO by September first week

Aadhar Housing Finance and India Shelter Finance are two housing finance companies that have listed on the stock exchanges in recent months.

In June, Bajaj Housing Finance filed preliminary papers with Sebi for a Rs 7,000-crore IPO, comprising fresh shares worth Rs 4,000 crore and an OFS component of Rs 3,000 crore by its parent. The market regulator gave its clearance to the company's maiden public issue earlier this month.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, BofA Securities India Ltd, SBI Capital Markets Ltd, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are the book running lead managers that will manage the company's public issue.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

  • Just In
  • IPO
  • Bajaj Finance