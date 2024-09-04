California-based ﻿ Bessemer Venture Partners﻿has pared a 13.5% stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services for Rs 580 crore via open market transactions, while Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Societe Generale (SocGen) picked up stake in the company.

Promoter Bessemer Venture Partners, through its arm Bessemer India Capital Holdings II, offloaded 94,90,258 shares or 13.5% stake in Medi Assist Healthcare Services, according to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). With this, Bessemer Venture Partners' stake in Medi Assist has come down to 15.72% from 29.22%.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 611.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 580.52 crore.

Novo Holdings A/S, a public shareholder, also sold 5 lakh shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services at the same price, according to the NSE data.

Invesco Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, ﻿Goldman Sachs﻿, Morgan Stanley, Capital Group, SocGen and SBI Life Insurance were among the buyers of Medi Assist Healthcare Services' shares.

On Tuesday, shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Services fell 1% to close at Rs 611.70 apiece on the NSE.