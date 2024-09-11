Discover how Cygnet.One is shaping tax compliance: Join the Bharat Innovators webinar

The evolving business landscape demands that companies stay agile, especially when it comes to navigating complex regulatory requirements like tax compliance. With the rise of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation, how businesses handle tax compliance is being transformed. These innovations are not only helping companies streamline processes but also enhancing efficiency and accuracy, enabling them to focus on growth rather than getting bogged down by regulatory complexities.

In this context, the Bharat Innovators Series, hosted by AWS, in partnership with AMD and YourStory, is set to host a virtual fireside chat titled ‘Powering Progress: How Technology is Transforming Tax Compliance.’ This webinar aims to explore how technology is revolutionising tax compliance and what this shift means for the future of businesses in India and beyond.

Scheduled for September 20, 2024, at 3PM IST, the one-hour session will feature Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and CEO of Cygnet.One, who will discuss the journey behind building a tech-driven platform that is reshaping tax compliance. Moderated by Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels and Alliances at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the conversation promises to provide attendees with deep insights into how technology is being harnessed to meet the ever-changing demands of tax regulations.

Cygnet.One, under Hutheesing's leadership, has emerged as a leader in leveraging technology to simplify tax compliance. From automating tax filings to minimising human errors, Cygnet.One has provided businesses with innovative solutions that reduce manual intervention, save time, and ensure greater compliance with ever-changing tax laws. During the webinar, Hutheesing will share his journey, his vision for the future of tax technology, and real-world examples of how businesses have benefitted from adopting these advanced tools.

The Bharat Innovators Series is an initiative that aims to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to discuss the role of technology in shaping various sectors.

Attendees can expect to walk away with a comprehensive understanding of the latest trends in tax compliance technology and actionable insights on implementing these solutions within their organisations. Hutheesing will also discuss emerging best practices in tax compliance, offering a roadmap for businesses that want to remain competitive and compliant in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

This fireside chat is a must-attend for tax professionals, business leaders, and innovators looking to understand the future of tax compliance. With Hutheesing's expertise and Sunil's moderation, the discussion is set to provide valuable takeaways that can help organisations navigate the complexities of tax compliance while leveraging technology for progress.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to learn from industry experts and be part of the conversation shaping the future of tax compliance in India. To reserve your spot,