BHIM to provide e-RUPI vouchers to empower artisans

NPCI BHIM Services Ltd. (NBSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), will provide e-RUPI vouchers through the BHIM App to enable artisans benefit under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

As per this initiative, registered artisans, also known as Vishwakarmas, will be able to avail e-RUPI vouchers exclusively via the BHIM App.

These vouchers will be used to disburse the scheme amount, facilitating the delivery of modern toolkits to improve productivity and craftsmanship, the company said in a statement.

BHIM will streamline access to the scheme benefits and ensure efficient disbursement of funds through e-RUPI, it added.

“The introduction of e-RUPI vouchers under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is an important step towards ensuring that our artisans and craftspeople receive the support they need to enhance their skills and productivity,” said an NBSL spokesperson.

Simplifying access to the scheme via the BHIM App is a move to ensure swift and efficient delivery of these benefits, and empowering Vishwakarmas to improve their livelihoods and strengthen their communities, the spokesperson added.

Artisans will be provided comprehensive support to enhance their skills, improve access to modern tools, and help them scale up their services for a better livelihood, the release read.

The scheme will support artisans, including carpenters, blacksmiths, boat makers, goldsmiths, locksmiths, sculptors, potters, cobblers, basket weavers, doll and toy makers, barbers, tailors, and others, across the country.

To avail the benefits, artisans can download the BHIM app and register in advance.

Last month, the NPCI hived off the payments app Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) as a new entity to meet the growing demand for digital transactions and evolving market expectation.