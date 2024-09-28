Coldplay ticket rush: BookMyShow CEO, technical head summoned by Mumbai cops

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned BookMyShow Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Friday.

The probe has been initiated on the complaint of an advocate accusing the ticketing platform, the official said.

"Accordingly, the CEO and Co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani along with the company's technical head have been summoned. Their statements will be recorded on Saturday. A preliminary enquiry has begun," the official said.

According to reports, as many as 1.3 crore people logged in to the ticketing platform’s app to buy tickets for the band’s upcoming 2025 concert in Mumbai. Tickets were priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 35,000 on BookMyShow and were sold out within 30 minutes.

On Friday, the ticketing platform lodged a police complaint in connection with the alleged sale of fake tickets for Coldplay's Mumbai concert on certain platforms.

BookMyShow is not associated with any ticket selling or reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg or third-party individuals for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, it had said in a release.

Coldplay added a third show to the Mumbai leg of the "Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025" due to the phenomenal response here. The band will have three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year.

(With inputs from PTI)