From AI to EV: Here's what you can expect on Day 3 of TechSparks 2024

The grand finale of TechSparks 2024 is upon us, and day 3 is a crescendo of innovation, insight, and vision, with some of the brightest minds shaping India’s technological revolution.

We will kick off the day with Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, whose resume boasts transformative initiatives like Incredible India and Make in India. As he reflects on the role of governance in reshaping India’s future, his keynote will serve as a clarion call for the country’s next phase of global leadership.

Next, Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director of ﻿NVIDIA﻿ Asia South, will unravel the secrets behind building the world’s most valuable AI company in a fireside chat. NVIDIA’s meteoric rise—now valued at over $2 trillion—has redefined artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. This session promises to be a masterclass in innovation, peeling back the layers of the AI powerhouse that’s reshaping industries across the globe.

From AI to Bharat’s bustling consumer markets, Ananth Narayanan, CEO of ﻿Mensa Brands﻿, steps in next to decode how he took brands from zero to Rs 100 crore in revenue. Narayanan's blueprint for thriving in Bharat’s unique D2C landscape will offer a roadmap for aspiring entrepreneurs to navigate this fiercely competitive yet ripe-for-opportunity terrain.

No talk of Bharat is complete without a dive into its ever-shifting regulatory waters. Anil Agrawal from the Competition Commission of India will examine the guardrails set in place to ensure fairness in the booming startup ecosystem. His insights on ease of doing business offer a sobering reminder that while innovation soars, it must remain anchored in equitable competition.

But Bharat’s real magic lies in its ability to build empires. Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and CTO of ﻿Razorpay﻿, knows this better than most. From a humble team of 10 to one of the biggest players in fintech, Kumar will share the Razorpay playbook for crafting a global fintech empire—a testament to what can be built from the ground up in Bharat.

The theme of sustainable growth carries through as Kunal Bahl, Co-founder of ﻿Snapdeal﻿, unpacks the concept of the ‘Indicorn’—startups that transcend unicorn status by focusing on profitability and real-world impact. In an era of shifting milestones, Bahl’s conversation on Bharat 3.0 gives a new name to enduring success.

The crescendo continues in the world of AI, with industry titans like Ajit Narayanan of ﻿Licious﻿ and Suvonil Chatterjee of ﻿Ola Electric﻿, pulling back the curtain on how AI drives real-world innovation. These leaders are writing the next chapter of India’s tech story—one driven by automation, intelligence, and relentless creativity.

Lastly, to end the day on a high note, Bhavish Aggarwal, the maverick behind ﻿Ola﻿, will take us on a journey of grit and audacity. From ride-hailing to electric vehicles, Aggarwal's success stands as a monument to India’s next generation of digital industrialists.

With a wealth of conversations ranging from venture capital strategies to the delicate balance of offline versus online commerce, day 3 of TechSparks 2024 promises to be a riveting conclusion. The future is being written here—are you ready to be part of it?