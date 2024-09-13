The digital revolution in education financing: catalysing India’s journey to economic self-reliance

At the heart of India’s journey to becoming an economic superpower lies a crucial element: quality education for its vast and diverse population. But, for most, financial hurdles have often stood between talented youth and their educational dreams.

The scenario is now radically changing with the emergence of digital and data science-powered education fintech companies. This digitisation in financing education not only changes the mode of funding education but it will also play a crucial role in steering India towards economic self-reliance and turning the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat into reality.

Changing the rules of the game

More broadly and across sectors, digital technologies and data science have revolutionised the financial models for education financing. Unlike traditional banks that rely on inflexible lending models, education fintechs are relying on advanced algorithms, big data, and machine learning to make underwriting decisions around creditworthiness, predict loan repayment behaviour, and customise loan products to student needs.

Take the example of a bright student in a Tier II city who aims to pursue an engineering degree. Earlier, whether he would be able to get a loan or not would depend predominantly on the financial position of the family. Today, fintech platforms are shifting the determining factors to a student’s academic merit, the institution’s reputation, and the placement prospects after graduation. This, in turn, is democratising access to education, making it possible for talented students to follow their dreams, irrespective of their socio-economic background.

Impact on stakeholders

The rise of education fintech players is now ushering in better, more personalised, flexible, and cost-effective financing options for students and their families. Such platforms ensure a faster turnaround on loan approval, lower interest rates, and repayment options according to the career path chosen by the student. This helps students from rural and semi-urban areas of the country, as they find it tough to access mainstream banking services due to lack of infrastructure.

The other significant beneficiaries of this fintech revolution are educational institutions. They can tie up with education fintechs to provide their students with easy access to sources of finance without any barriers that may otherwise affect the enrollment or academic progress of these students. Moreover, these institutions can leverage data insights to better understand their students’ financial needs and design more inclusive financial aid programmes.

For regulators, the emergence of education fintech startups provides them an opportunity to bring in underserved populations through the front door, while ensuring consumer protection and system stability. Traditional banks, which have been the primary financiers of education loans, are now adapting to this new landscape, with some seeing fintechs as their partners in expanding their reach and enhancing their product offerings.

Enabling economic self-reliance

The digital revolution in education financing is the new frontier, driving India’s march towards economic self-reliance, perfectly aligning with the philosophy of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Increasing access to quality education empowers individuals to acquire the skills necessary for today’s highly competitive job markets. This helps students to take up courses that are in demand at the moment and thereby reduces the deficit between demand and supply of skills.

Furthermore, by extending financial services to previously underserved populations, these platforms promote financial inclusion that allows a large part of society to become eligible for and benefit from economic growth.

Besides empowerment in human capital, education fintech firms also support strategic sectors important to a self-reliant India: renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and technology. This supports the country in having a steady supply of skilled professionals in these areas to reduce its dependence on imports and enhance its position in global supply chains.

The focus on education and skill development not only fosters innovation and entrepreneurship but also supports a more resilient economy, which would drive the nation into greater independence and global competitiveness.

Fostering innovation and skill development

The digital education financing revolution is integrated with the broader goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat. By making quality education more accessible, it fosters innovation and the development of skills across the country. Students who were at risk of being denied further and specialised training are now gradually getting in a position to wield knowledge and skills that can drive economic growth in India.

This becomes particularly significant for the nascent areas of artificial intelligence, data science, renewable energy, and biotechnology. The increased student expertise in these areas will make India more poised to be an innovation centre in the world, decrease dependence on foreign technologies, and foster homegrown solutions to local and global challenges.

Summing up

The digital revolution in education financing is not just another technological step, it is an enabler for economic self-reliance. Fintechs help break down financial barriers and allow access to quality education. As these platforms evolve and scale, their impact is realised in every stratum of society, driving not just individual success, but, more importantly, collective national growth as well.

In this new era, education is not a mere right, it's an investment in the future of Atmanirbhar Bharat. And fintechs are making that investment accessible to all. In essence, through this digital transformation, India is not only funding education but also investing in its journey towards economic self-reliance and global leadership.

The author is Founder of Kuhoo Edufintech.