Epiplex.ai, formerly known as Epiance Software and globally recognised for its leadership in AI-powered process knowledge discovery and intelligence solutions, has appointed Raghunath Subramanian as Global President and CEO. In this role, Subramanian will spearhead the company's efforts to accelerate revenue growth across global markets, deliver transformative AI-driven process intelligence solutions across various industry verticals, and strengthen the company’s global presence.

With more than two decades of experience in technology, Subramanian has been a pioneer in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Business Process Management (BPM) sectors, and has played a pivotal role in shaping these industries. He was a founding management member of UiPath and was instrumental in its growth from a single-digit, million-dollar company to a multibillion-dollar enterprise, culminating in its NYSE listing. He also served as UiPath's India Chairman. Additionally, he is an active investor and board member in several startups spanning sectors such as green energy, social media, e-mobility, and entertainment.

Commenting on his new role, Subramanian said, “I am thrilled to lead epiplex.ai and drive our vision of delivering cutting-edge AI solutions to clients worldwide. With a legacy of innovation, having served over 1,000 clients across 45+ verticals and holding numerous global patents, epiplex.ai is uniquely positioned to redefine process intelligence. My focus will be on accelerating our leadership in AI-driven process discovery and automation, empowering enterprises to unlock new efficiencies and deliver transformative value to our clients and stakeholders globally.”

Rashmi Aiyappa, Founder and Executive Chairperson, and Ravi Ramamurthy, Vice Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer, expressed their unwavering faith in Subramanian’s ability to lead epiplex.ai through strategic global expansion, build a broader customer base, diversify revenue streams, and unlock exponential growth. They conveyed their strong belief in his deep understanding of the global business process automation landscape, extensive experience in the technology sector, and proven ability to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and lead large-scale growth. His expertise in business scaling, strategic execution, and compassionate leadership will be instrumental in shaping epiplex.ai's growth roadmap.

Epiplex.ai is a leading provider of AI-enabled process discovery and intelligence platforms. The company’s AI-powered solutions empower enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, optimise business processes, and achieve digital transformation.