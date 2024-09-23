BPM service provider Firstsource Solutions acquires UK-based Ascensos

Firstsource Solutions, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company engaged in providing business process management (BPM) services, has acquired Ascensos, a UK-headquartered customer experience outsourcing partner for retail and ecommerce businesses.

According to the press statement, Ascensos will operate as a separate business unit within Firstsource, keeping its existing brand and maintaining its Scottish HQ while using the combined company’s technological capabilities and expert employees to serve the retail industry better. John Devlin will remain as CEO of Ascensos.





“This acquisition is aligned with the strategic capabilities Firstsource has been pursuing toward growth and expansion. We’re thrilled about the potential that Ascensos’s extensive retail knowledge, Firstsource’s advanced technology, and the RPSG Group’s deep expertise bring together," said Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group and Firstsource.





"Ascensos opens a host of new growth opportunities for us that are underpinned by our strategy of delivering differentiated services built on deep industry knowledge and tailored technology. This collaboration will benefit our current clients and enable us to pursue new opportunities in the thriving retail sector,” he added.

“The depth of Ascensos expertise in the retail and ecommerce sectors, now combined with the strength of Firstsource technology and expansive global capabilities, will only accelerate our transformation programmes for existing clients while improving our operational experience for our customer-facing colleagues. Both Ascensos and Firstsource have enviable reputations for delivering world-class customer experience for blue-chip brands—we look forward to growing our global solutions together," added John Devlin, CEO, Ascensos.