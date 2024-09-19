Freshworks names Shelton Rego as VP of Sales

Nasdaq-listed ﻿Freshworks﻿has appointed Shelton Rego as the new vice president of sales to drive growth in India.

In his new position, Rego will lead the regional business strategy for India, concentrating on increasing market share, nurturing customer relationships, and exploring new partnership opportunities for growth.

“Shelton Rego has the experience and accomplishments building exceptionally strong market share for SaaS industry giants in India. We believe he can do the same for Freshworks. His home court advantage will serve our customers and employees well as we continue to gain traction in Freshworks’ home country,” said Abe Smith, Chief of Global Field Operations at Freshworks.

Rego previously worked at Jio Platforms, the technology arm of the Reliance Group, serving as the country head for Jio Cloud. Before his time at Jio, Rego held positions at various business software firms, including Google Cloud, SAP Concur, and Oracle.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role at Freshworks, an Indian-founded company that has built a significant global business. Freshworks stands out from competitors with its simple and effective software that delivers near immediate return on investment. As businesses navigate the Gen AI wave, I believe Freshworks, with Freddy AI, will be the de facto solution for those eager to lead and build the future,” said Shelton Rego, VP of Sales, Freshworks.

Also Read Freshworks appoints Murali Swaminathan as Chief Technology Officer

The SaaS major currently serves more than 68,000 clients globally, including household brands such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, ﻿Dunzo﻿, ﻿PhonePe﻿, Purplle, and WinZO Games.

The company in a statement also said that Rego will introduce Freshworks’ AI-driven customer and employee experience solutions to Indian enterprises, and collaborate closely with global go-to-market leaders as the company strives to achieve $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, Freshworks reported a 20% increase in revenue, reaching $174.1 million, up from $145 million year-over-year. The California-based firm also saw its operating income rise to $13.1 million, compared to $11.8 million in Q2 2023.

Freshworks recently appointed Murali Swaminathan as its Chief Technology Officer, who previously served as the Vice President of Engineering at ServiceNow.

Last month, Prakash Ramamurthy, the company’s Chief Product Officer (CPO), stepped down after almost five years to explore new career opportunities.

In a filing with the SEC on August 5, the company announced the appointment of Philippa Lawrence as the new Chief Accounting Officer. Additionally, Pradeep Rathinam, who previously held the position of Chief Revenue Officer, departed the company in February.