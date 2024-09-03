Freshworks appoints Murali Swaminathan as Chief Technology Officer

Nasdaq-listed SaaS firm ﻿Freshworks﻿ has appointed Murali Swaminathan as its Chief Technology Officer.

With over 30 years of experiance in software engineering and leadership, Swaminathan will spearhead the company’s technology strategy and roadmap, along with guiding global engineering and architecture teams.

“Murali’s experience aligns exceptionally well with our commitment to deliver products that provide rapid impact and real returns on AI investment, and his leadership in employee experience is particularly valuable as we become the platform of choice for enabling mid-market and enterprise customers to compete at global scale,” said Dennis Woodside, Chief Executive Officer and President of Freshworks.

This role reinforces Freshworks' investment in talent and resources aimed at enhancing employee and customer experience solutions, the company said in a statement.

Swaminathan previously served as the Vice President of Engineering at ServiceNow, where he led the development of the company’s leading IT Service Management and Strategic Portfolio Management products, designed to scale for large enterprises.

"It’s an incredible time to be joining this team as we grow to become a multi-billion dollar software company," said Murali Swaminathan, Chief Technology Officer, Freshworks.

"Our talented global engineering and architecture teams are pivotal to meeting this goal and I look forward to working with them to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our customers," he added.

Also Read Freshworks’ CPO Prakash Ramamurthy resigns

Prior to ServiceNow, he served as the Vice President of Engineering at Recommind (now OpenText). He has also had several senior roles at CA Technologies (now part of Broadcom Inc.), driving the advancement of the company’s enterprise software solutions.

He holds a master’s degree in Software Engineering Management from Carnegie Mellon University and a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Instrumentation from Annamalai University, India.

Last month, the company's Chief Product Officer (CPO) stepped down after nearly five years to explore new professional opportunities. In an SEC filing dated August 5, the company informed that it has appointed Philippa Lawrence as the new Chief Accounting Officer. Additionally, Pradeep Rathinam, who previously served as Chief Revenue Officer, left the company in February.

Freshworks reported a 20% increase in revenue, totalling $174.1 million, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, up from $145 million year-over-year. The California-based company's income from operations also grew to $13.1 million, compared with $11.8 million in Q2 2023.