India Will Soon Be the Third Country with Its Own Space Station: A Historic Leap in Space Exploration

India's space program is about to enter an unprecedented era with the Union Cabinet's recent approval to develop the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS-1). This monumental decision, announced on September 18, 2024, sets the stage for India to become the third nation in the world to have its space station, joining the ranks of the U.S. and China. The project's debut module is set for launch by 2028, under the expanded scope of India's ambitious Gaganyaan Programme.

A Boost to India's Space Leadership: The Gaganyaan Programme Expanded

The Gaganyaan Programme, India's flagship human spaceflight mission, was initially greenlit in 2018. Its primary goal: is to put Indian astronauts in low Earth orbit (LEO). However, this mission has now evolved to include the development of a full-fledged space station. The program will involve eight missions scheduled by 2028, with the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station planned for launch by that year.

To facilitate this expansion, the government has boosted the program's budget to ₹20,193 crore, with an additional ₹11,170 crore allocated to cover new hardware, technologies, and uncrewed missions essential for the BAS-1 construction. This funding increase underscores India's determination to establish a leadership role in global space exploration.

What the Bharatiya Antariksh Station Means for India

Technological Milestones: The Bharatiya Antariksh Station, expected to be fully operational by 2035, will play a key role in long-duration human space missions. ISRO, India's space agency, will collaborate with national industries, academia, and other agencies to develop cutting-edge technologies, enabling India to explore microgravity environments, conduct scientific research, and test new space-based innovations.

Scientific and Economic Impact: The station will significantly enhance India's capabilities in microgravity-based research and development, unlocking technological innovations that can benefit society at large. This project is expected to propel India to the forefront of global space research while also creating employment opportunities in high-tech sectors. Industries related to aerospace, electronics, and advanced materials will see increased participation, leading to economic growth.

Timeline of Major Milestones

By 2026: Four key missions under the expanded Gaganyaan Programme are set to be completed. These will serve as critical tests for human spaceflight and station-related technologies.

2027: Russia is scheduled to launch the first module of its new space station, the Russian Orbital Station (ROS). This will coincide with India's build-up to the launch of BAS-1.

By December 2028: The launch of BAS-1’s first module is expected, marking the first phase of India’s entry into the exclusive space station club.

By 2035: The Bharatiya Antariksh Station is expected to be fully operational, supporting long-term scientific missions in space.

By 2040: India’s space ambitions will reach beyond Earth’s orbit, with plans for a crewed lunar mission on the horizon.

Global Context: India's Place Among Spacefaring Nations

Currently, only two operational space stations exist: the International Space Station (ISS) and China's Tiangong. ISS, a collaboration between NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, JAXA, and CSA, has been the center of scientific research in orbit since 2000. Meanwhile, China’s Tiangong Station has been operational since 2022 and serves as the backbone of China's expanding space program.

India's BAS-1 will serve as the nation’s entry into this elite group. As ISRO spearheads the effort, the development of BAS-1 is expected to enhance global collaboration in space research and create new avenues for international partnerships.

Sentiment Behind the Project: A Vision for the Future

India's space station is not just a technological and scientific venture but also a statement of intent. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised, the approval of BAS-1 marks a "giant leap for India’s space ambitions." The project is part of a larger vision to position India as a spacefaring leader by 2035, culminating in a crewed lunar mission by 2040.

“The Bharatiya Antariksh Station will serve as a testament to India’s innovative spirit and unyielding resolve to explore beyond the horizon," said a senior ISRO official. "It will open new doors for our youth to pursue careers in science and technology, furthering India’s growth as a global leader in space exploration."

India's Space Odyssey: The Path Forward

With the Union Cabinet’s approval for BAS-1, India is not just aiming for the stars—it’s preparing to land among them. The significance of this space station is profound, not only for the country’s space ambitions but also for the global community. By becoming the third country to launch and operate a space station, India will cement its place in the annals of space exploration history, setting the stage for even more ambitious missions.

As we look toward 2028 and beyond, India's journey from Earth to the stars is just beginning. With the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, the nation is set to unlock new scientific frontiers, unravel cosmic mysteries, and inspire future generations to aim higher than ever before.