Meet the 15 founders making strides in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

In an article in Harvard Business Review, Emily Heyward writes that starting a business is not easy, and scaling it is even harder. “The startup landscape has gotten so competitive that within one month, you’ll see three nearly identical businesses launch. You may think you’re sitting on a completely original idea, but chances are the same cultural forces that led you to your business plan are also influencing someone else, at this very moment,” she writes.

The challenges are many, but entrepreneurs who know they have a solid idea and vision - and are willing to stay the course – find success.

Here’s a look at 15 entrepreneurs who have set their companies up for success:

Bharath T Rameash, Co-founder and CEO, Adventurus

As Co-founder and CEO of Adventurus, Bharath T Rameash leverages over a decade of expertise in real estate marketing and branding to drive innovation and growth. Alongside his partner Kishan Sakhuja, a performance marketing expert, Rameash has propelled Adventurus to become a leading force in the real estate sector, with 15+ years of experience and a portfolio of over 500 successfully marketed real estate projects. By harnessing the power of automation and AI, Adventurus streamlines the marketing and pre-sales process, empowering realtors with cutting-edge technology that deliver results. Under Bharath’s visionary leadership, Adventurus continues to push boundaries and shape the future of Real estate marketing.

Parag Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Fiona Diamonds

Meet Parag Agrawal, the CEO who's redefining brilliance! Agrawal co-founded Fiona Diamonds, a brand that proves luxury can be sustainable and accessible. Fiona Diamonds is known for its lab-grown diamonds, offering the same sparkle at a fraction of the cost of mined stones, with a 100% buyback policy. Its commitment to "Shine Responsibly" extends to sustainable practices and empowering artisans. Agrawal’s vision is building a brand that redefines luxury for the environmentally conscious consumer.

Mustafa Pothiwala, Founder, FOAL

Mustafa Pothiwala, the man behind FOAL, is transforming the Indian luxury goods industry with his expertise in designing and creating artisanal leather products. FOAL, a homegrown Indian brand, works with local artisans to manufacture luxury leather goods at par with international quality and design standards, blending style with meticulous craftsmanship. Pothiwala honed his skills in Milan, Italy, where he learned the art of leather crafting and pattern making. This international apprenticeship and learning reflect his unique approach to leather craftsmanship. His pursuit of excellence has positioned FOAL as a rising star in the Indian luxury market, setting new standards in the industry.

Susheel Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Ethika Insurance Broking

Susheel Agarwal is the CEO of Ethika Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., a company he founded after leaving a corporate job at 33. Once an average employee in a competitive corporate environment, he earned a salary many aspire to yet felt a void in his life. He decided to start his own insurance broking company, which was profitable from day one and now valued at over $10 million. His journey from employee to entrepreneur has been driven by a passion for creating a happier, healthier workplace. Today, Agarwal leads a team of over 80+ dedicated professionals, serving more than 500 corporate clients. His innovative approach to employee well-being led to the creation of the "Employee Happiness Insurance Program", a concept that shifts the focus from managing sickness to preventing it, fostering a healthier and more productive workforce.

Dr Gulpreet Singh Arora, Founder and CEO, SMSGATEWAYHUB

Dr Gulpreet Singh Arora, founder and CEO of SMSGATEWAYHUB, epitomises entrepreneurial success. Earning a PhD in business administration with a marketing specialisation, he revolutionised India's SMS landscape over 13 years. From Indore to leading the nation's top SMS service provider, his journey is a story of innovation, dedication, and visionary leadership. With a client roster including Hitachi and HDFC Bank, Arora’s success is a testament to his inspiring ambition and hard work.

Peshaan Khajotia, Founder, Hallmark Services

Hallmark Services, founded and led by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Peshaan Khajotia, focuses on quality, ensuring a trademark standard of excellence by operating as per latest international healthcare guidelines issued by the WHO, CDC & BMC. The facility management services employ a unique blend of technology, trademark processes, and human resources to efficiently manage real estate assets across diverse sectors. Unlike competitors focussing on scale, Hallmark caters to a niche clientele, spanning celebrities, pro-athletes, luxury hotels/restaurants, HNIs, premium MNCs, and housing societies. These are clients who prioritise quality, trusted manpower, and after-sales service. Hallmark is also a one-stop-solution to hundreds of architects, interior designers, and turnkey contractors for site handover-related work.

Poorvi Anthony, Founder, JUSTDOGS

Poorvi Anthony has taken JUSTDOGS, India’s leading pet care brand, from a small store in 2011 to a nationwide success with over 50 stores across multiple cities, thanks to her unwavering passion for pets. Anthony’s dedication to creating a brand that offers the best for pets has transformed JUSTDOGS into more than a retail business—it’s a community for pet parents. Under her leadership, it has grown into an omnichannel brand, providing in-store and online shopping experiences that cater to the unique needs of pets and their families. Her hands-on approach and forward-thinking vision have revolutionised the pet care industry, setting new standards for quality and care. Anthony remains focused on expanding the brand’s reach and building a larger community of pet parents. She envisions JUSTDOGS continuing to lead the way in pet care, providing innovative products and services that make a difference in the lives of pets across India. For her, this journey is only just beginning.

Devrath Choudhary, Founder, WorkWearPro

Devrath Choudhary is the founder of WorkWearPro, a dynamic startup specialising in industrial uniforms for corporate clients. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Choudhary aims to reshape the uniform industry by integrating eco-friendly practices into his business model. He also advises on equity markets and actively trades while managing a significant family fund. Choudhary aims to incorporate a sustainability angle into his business. His vision for WorkWearPro reflects a commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering quality, and fostering sustainable growth, positioning the company as a forward-thinking player in the corporate uniform space.

Dr Pallavi Singh, Founder, Stride Podiatry

Dr Pallavi Singh is a qualified physiotherapist with over 18 years of experience. Renowned in the fitness industry, she soon realised that a number of people are suffering from pain and discomfort in their feet, ankle, knee, and back. The major reason for this is neglected: foot alignment. After having an understanding of this and seeing the scope, she decided to train in biomechanics and podiatry. Since then, she is using her knowledge as a physiotherapist to promote comprehensive foot care and make substantial contributions to the field. This has positioned her as a trailblazer in the field and industry. Apart from her own company, she also serves as Business Head at Biofoot by Metro Brands.

Sambhav Karnawat, Founder, Jewelove

A fourth-generation jeweller and IIT Kanpur alumnus, Sambhav Karnawat is the man behind India’s leading platinum jewellery brand. Specialising in customised platinum love bands, kadas, chains, and bracelets, Jewelove has redefined luxury with its focus on purity and craftsmanship. Each piece is crafted from 95% pure platinum, hallmarked for Pt 950, and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from Platinum Guild International (PGI). Jewelove's dedication to excellence has made it a trusted name in platinum jewellery, reflecting Karnawat’s innovative approach and brand trust.

Eishwar Maanay, Dean, BNM Institute of Technology

The Dean of BNM Institute of Technology (BNMIT), Eishwar Maanay, is revolutionising education by emphasising hands-on learning and industry collaboration. Under his leadership, BNMIT has become a leading institution that blends theoretical knowledge with practical application and real-world problem-solving. Maanay is committed to faculty development and fostering a teaching environment rich in experiential learning. His innovative approach includes strategic partnerships with industry experts, equipping BNMIT graduates with essential skills for dynamic professional settings. Maanay aims to position BNMIT as a hub of innovation, where academia meets industry demands, preparing students for future challenges.

Upendrra Rai, Chairman, MD and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express

Upendrra Rai, the Chairman, Managing Director, and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express News Network and Printlines Media Group, is a distinguished figure in Indian journalism. Celebrated for his boldness and integrity, Rai has redefined media standards through his visionary leadership. His experience at Star News, CNBC-Awaaz, Sahara India Media, and Tehelka sharpened his investigative acumen. Under his stewardship, Bharat Express and Printlines have flourished, consistently delivering impactful, global news while upholding a steadfast commitment to truth and transparency, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Jayanshi Sharma, Founder and CEO, Vaahan Shunya Media & Communications

Jayanshi Sharma, a branding and communication expert with over eight years of experience, excels in brand strategy, digital branding, PR, and content strategy. She has worked with renowned brands like Gallops Food Plaza, Haldirams, Rasna, and Re'equil, amongst others. Sharma’s notable achievements include the prestigious Foxglove Award and various sessions as a speaker in Ahmedabad. Her guiding principles revolve around discipline, dedication and commitment to her word. She aspires to integrate AI into branding while fostering meaningful human connections.

Anjaneyulu Pillalamarri, Co-founder and CEO, Giosun Healthcare

Anjaneyulu Pillalamarri, or Anjan, is the Co-founder and CEO of Giosun Healthcare, a company dedicated to reviving ancient Ayurvedic traditions for the modern era. After 27 years in the pharma industry, Anjan co-founded Giosun Healthcare in 2014, blending ancient wisdom with cutting-edge research to create a range of holistic wellness products. Giosun's advanced manufacturing techniques and commitment to sustainability set it apart. Anjan's strategic acumen, innovative spirit, and social responsibility have driven Giosun's stellar rise and made him an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. His vision is to position Ayurvedic holistic wellness solutions as an alternate medicine option, paving the way for a healthier future.

Nikhil Parmar, Founder and CEO, Impactful Pitch

Nikhil Parmar is an global startup mentor and angel investor. The founder of Impactful Pitch, India’s first GenAI-based pitch deck platform, he has been a catalyst in the success of 7,000+ startups, helping them raise more than $1 billion. He is an IIM alumni and has over 10+ years of experience in the startup ecosystem. He has been awarded Entrepreneur 35 Under 35 2023 by ET. He has also been recognised as the Best Startup Mentor of the Year 2023 in Asia. Parmar is an expert in fundraising strategy, investments, and startups.