Medtech company Integris appoints Probir Das as new CEO

Integris Healthcare named Probir Das as its chief executive officer, who will join the company effective November 2024. Das will be based in New Delhi, India, and brings over 30 years of experience in the global medtech sector. Prior to joining Integris, he served as Chairman and Managing Director of Terumo Asia Pacific since 2019.

Highlighting Das’s leadership qualities and successful track record at Terumo in India and Southeast Asia, Avnish Mehra, Vice Chairman at Everstone Capital, said his seniority and experience made him the right fit at Integris.

"He is a leader who has created a culture of collaboration and accountability by empowering teams to exceed their goals. His commitment to sustainable growth is very encouraging," said Gurmit Chugh, Co-founder of Integris.

Talking about his focus on expanding the company’s market presence and delivering advanced medical technologies, Das said, "I look forward to expanding Integris' market presence by delivering cutting-edge medical technologies to patients worldwide.”

He also emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable development and transforming healthcare delivery.