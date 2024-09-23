myTVS launches mobility-as-a-service platform for last-mile EV fleets

Automotive aftermarket platform myTVS has launched a mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platform across India.

The platform, which is part of the $3-billion TVS Mobility Group, aims to onboard the entire ecosystem partners, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), to bring a wide range of services onto a single platform for the entire EV fleet’s life cycle.

According to the company, the platform will provide leasing to real-time fleet management services, spare parts management, charging solutions, insurance, and tyre management, among other services. It will also offer vehicle refurbishment services to extend fleet life and efficiency.

The launch comes as the company transitions from personal mobility to fleet mobility solutions.

In an attempt to target the rapidly growing quick commerce business, the MaaS platform will offer plug-and-play solutions to help increase electrification.

“The ‘MaaS’ platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of both personal mobility and fleet mobility customers, delivering efficiency and ensuring sustainability. The quick commerce companies are exploring electric vehicle fleets to optimise costs and meet their sustainability goals, and myTVS is well-positioned to lead this transition,” said G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director of myTVS.

As a part of the MaaS platform’s launch, the company has partnered with EV-based logistics company, MoEVing.

”At MoEVing, we have always believed that building the right ecosystem partnerships is key to accelerating EV adoption in India. The launch of the ‘MaaS’ platform by myTVS addresses a critical need in the market, offering a comprehensive solution that aligns with our mission,” said Vikash Mishra, CEO at MoEVing.