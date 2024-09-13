Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Gaming

Nazara to invest Rs 982 Cr in PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology

The move is expected to strengthen Nazara's position in India’s gaming sector.

Trisha Medhi1473 Stories
Nazara to invest Rs 982 Cr in PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology

Friday September 13, 2024 , 2 min Read

Gaming company ﻿Nazara Technologies﻿ has made an investment of Rs 832 crore for a 47.7% stake in Moonshine Technology, the parent company of PokerBaazi, through a secondary transaction. Nazara will also inject Rs 150 crore in primary capital into Moonshine via compulsory convertible preference shares, said a release shared by the company.

The move is expected to strengthen Nazara's position in India’s gaming sector.

Led by Navkiran Singh, Puneet Singh, Varun Ganjoo, Avneet Rana, and Anirudh Chaudhry, PokerBaazi, an online poker platform, is driving over 85% of Moonshine’s net revenue, while its fantasy sports platform, SportsBaazi, contributes 12%.

“This investment in Moonshine Technology represents a significant step in our journey to strengthen Nazara’s position as India’s dominant diversified gaming platform. PokerBaazi has not only emerged as the undisputed leader in online poker gaming in India but has also set new standards in user engagement, innovation, and overall experience," said Nitish Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies.

"We’re excited to join forces with Navkiran, Puneet, and the entire Moonshine team, whose vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the poker landscape in India. Together, we look forward to driving growth in this space and taking Indian gaming to new heights, both domestically and globally,” he added.

Also Read
Nazara acquires 'Love Island' games creators Fusebox Games for $27.2M in all-cash deal

Earlier in July, the gaming company had acquired 48.42% stake in Paper Boat Apps for Rs 300 crore. 

Nazara added that it is considering merging Paper Boat Apps into the company, which will allow it to benefit from healthy cash flows that can be reinvested for growth. 

It had previously held a 50.91% stake in the game-based educational delivery platform which it acquired in 2019. 

Edited by Megha Reddy

  • Just In
  • Nazara Games
  • PokerBaazi