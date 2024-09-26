Ola Electric launches 'Network Partner Program' to ramp up EV adoption

Ola Electric has introduced a 'Network Partner Program' as part of its strategy to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption across India.

The initiative aims to take the EV revolution to Tier II and III cities, as well as urban areas with lower EV penetration. To date, the company has onboarded over 625 partners, and it plans to increase this number to 1,000 by the upcoming festive season.

Ola Electric intends to onboard 10,000 partners by the end of 2025 to expand its sales and service network across the country, said the company in a statement.

Currently, the company operates nearly 800 company-owned stores. With the addition of its network partners, it expects to have 1,800 sales and service touchpoints in place by the festive season.

"The Network Partner Program enhances the benefits of our direct-to-consumer (D2C) network by requiring limited capital from partners, allowing for rapid scaling. Our company-owned stores will continue to anchor the sales and service network, but this program,e will play a key role in bringing EVs to deeper urban and rural markets," said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ola Electric.

"We are committed to expanding our front-end network to accelerate EV adoption and #EndICEAge, with plans to onboard 10,000 Network Partners by the end of next year," he added.

This announcement follows Ola Electric's recent launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, which includes the Roadster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro models.