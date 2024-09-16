The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have arrived on the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) scene, and they're generating a lot of buzz. But do they deserve a place in your ears, or should you consider other top contenders? Let's dive into the details to find out if these earbuds are truly worth your hard-earned money.

Comfort and Fit: Lightweight and Secure for Every Ear

Starting with comfort, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers a familiar design, very much in line with their predecessors, the Buds Pro 2 and Buds 3. The earbuds come with four different sizes of ear tips, ensuring a customizable fit for most ear shapes and sizes. Thanks to their slightly shallower driver shaft compared to the Buds Pro 2, the Buds Pro 3 provide a snug yet comfortable fit, earning them a score of 9 out of 10 in comfort​.

When tested during various activities, such as weight training or a quick run, the Buds Pro 3 held their ground, needing minimal readjustment. However, the transparency mode could pick up wind noise, which might bother some users. Despite this, they still received an 8 out of 10 for security of fit, a solid performance for stem-style earbuds​.

Build Quality and Durability: Ready for the Elements

In terms of durability, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are rated IP55, meaning they are resistant to both dust and water, making them a reliable option for workouts or daily commutes. However, it's worth noting that while the earbuds themselves are water-resistant, the charging case is not, which loses them half a point compared to the previous Buds Pro 2, whose case was rated IPX4. Still, they scored an 8 out of 10 for build quality and case durability.

Battery Life and Charging: Long-lasting with Fast Recharge

Battery performance is a critical aspect of any TWS earbuds, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 delivers impressive results. With ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) on, you get around 6 hours of playback time on a single charge, which extends to 43 hours with the charging case when ANC is turned off. The case itself supports wireless charging, a feature absent in many competitors within the same price range.

The fast charging feature also stands out: a quick 10-minute charge provides up to 13 hours of total playback (with the charging case). However, this is for the case itself, not the earbuds, which offer around 3 hours of playback with a similar charge duration. While not groundbreaking, these numbers put the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 on par with, if not ahead of, many of their rivals in terms of battery life.

Controls: The Holy Trinity of Touch Customisation

OnePlus has stepped up its game with controls on the Buds Pro 3, introducing a combination of squeeze controls, swipe gestures, and customisable touch functions. The squeeze controls (single, double, triple press, and long hold) provide tactile feedback, while the swipe gestures allow for volume adjustment — a feature missing in the Buds Pro 2. This intuitive control scheme earned the Buds Pro 3 a near-perfect score of 9.5 out of 10.

Despite these improvements, the swipe controls can feel slightly clunky at times. The customisation options are extensive, but not entirely free — some functions are locked to certain gestures. For instance, the single squeeze is always set to play/pause, while the long hold is reserved for ambient sound control​.

Connectivity: Versatile but Missing High-Res Codecs

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 utilises Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity, supporting standard codecs like SBC and AAC but missing out on high-resolution codecs like AptX and LDAC. This omission might deter audiophiles from seeking the best possible sound quality. However, the Buds Pro 3 offers multipoint connectivity, allowing you to connect to two devices simultaneously, although switching between them isn't instantaneous and can take up to three seconds​.

For gamers, a low-latency mode reduces audio lag to a suitable level for quick-reaction games, such as shooters. Overall, the Buds Pro 3 score 8.5 out of 10 in the connectivity category, with some room for improvement, particularly for Android users who lack devices with LDAC support​.

Sound Quality: Dynamic and Customisable with Room for Bass Lovers

The sound quality of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is powered by dual audio drivers — an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. Collaborating with Dynaudio, OnePlus has fine-tuned these earbuds to deliver a balanced sound profile with a slight emphasis on bass, which can be further adjusted using the six-band EQ available in the accompanying app.

While some users may find the bass a bit overpowering and the treble slightly harsh, the customisation options, including a “hearing test” that adjusts the sound profile based on individual hearing capabilities, make the Buds Pro 3 adaptable to different preferences. They scored 8 out of 10 for sound quality, indicating solid performance, though there are better-sounding earbuds available if you're willing to pay a premium​.

Noise Cancellation and Transparency: Smart and Effective

The Buds Pro 3’s adaptive ANC is a significant improvement over their predecessors, capable of blocking out everyday noises, such as the hum of an AC or traffic sounds. The transparency mode is also enhanced, providing clear and natural ambient sound when needed. A smart mode dynamically adjusts ANC strength based on surrounding noise levels, adding another layer of convenience​.

However, some users may notice a slight shift in sound quality when switching between ANC and transparency modes, a common issue in many TWS earbuds. Overall, the noise-canceling and transparency features earn the Buds Pro 3 a respectable 8.5 out of 10​.

Call Quality: Clear, Even in Crowded Places

For call quality, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 performs admirably across different environments — from quiet rooms to bustling city streets. The earbuds offer decent noise cancellation for calls, blocking out background noise effectively, although the overall volume might be slightly lower than some competitors​.

Final Thoughts: Are the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Worth It?

With a final score of 85 out of 100, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 emerge as a strong competitor in the TWS market. While they may lack some features like high-resolution audio codecs, their overall value proposition — solid comfort, excellent battery life, versatile controls, and adaptive noise cancellation — makes them an appealing choice, particularly for users in the OnePlus ecosystem or those looking for high-quality earbuds at a reasonable price​.

If you're seeking a well-rounded pair of earbuds that excel in multiple categories without breaking the bank, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is worth considering. However, if you prioritise audiophile-grade sound or require the absolute best ANC, you might want to explore other options.