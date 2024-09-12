Proparco invests $5M in Omnivore; makes first VC fund investment in India

Proparco, an Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group subsidiary, invested $5 million in Omnivore's third fund, the Omnivore Agritech and Climate Sustainability Fund.

Omnivore is an impact venture capital fund, which has invested in companies, including Fibmold, Optimo, Sid’s Farm, and Scimplify. The VC supports founders advancing agrifood resilience, driving rural transformation, and catalysing climate action across India and Southeast Asia.

“Proparco's support will help these innovations scale globally, fostering resilient and equitable communities worldwide,” said Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner, Omnivore.

Operating in India since 2009, Proparco aims to strengthen private sector capabilities across developing countries. In India, the company focuses on reducing inequality and adapting to climate change, it said in a statement.

“The Omnivore project underscores the comprehensive and extensive nature of the Indo-French partnership. This innovative project will allow our countries to develop our joint investment in agritech,” said Thierry Mathoum, Ambassador of France to India.

Mathoum added that it is an important milestone on the road towards the India-France year of innovation set to take place in 2026.

According to Diane Jegam, South-Asia Director of Proparco, this partnership with Omnivore is the first venture capital project outside Africa today for Proparco.

“This project is also perfectly in line with our 3 strategic objectives in favour of a sustainable and resilient economy, for the protection of the planet and for the reduction of inequalities. By committing to climate-friendly investments that empower small-scale farmers to strengthen their resilience, Omnivore is pivotal in supporting sustainable development in India,” said Jegam.

Working with partners, Proparco sees its reach in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.