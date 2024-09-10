This startup is using drones to transform agriculture, one village at a time

Agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy. It contributes 18.2% to the country’s GDP, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24. As India’s population continues to surge, ensuring food security has become crucial. For this, India has been exploring various ways to modernise farming practices by using technology to improve agricultural efficiency.

Tapping into this space is AVPL International, which is using drones for agricultural use. The eight-year-old startup, founded by Preet Sandhuu, offers a comprehensive suite of services such as Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), drone manufacturing, drone and skill training, and also operates a chain of agri-input retail outlets across India.

Its flagship drone, VIRAJ UAS, is designed for various applications, including seed broadcasting, chemical spraying, and remote pilot training.

“In May 2024, our agriculture drone VIRAJ received type certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under a small class hexacopter RPAS UAS with a proper design, material, specification, construction, and performance for safe operation,” highlights Sandhuu.

The Gurugram-headquartered startup, which has started a drone assembly unit, aims to sell 500 drones by FY 24-25. It is also set for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by this year end with an estimated valuation of Rs 1,200 crore.

Skill-training by AVPL International

How it started?

Sandhuu, who hails from Punjab, says, she always wanted to work for the rural sector. Hence, after completing her education, she started providing skill training services to rural youth in colleges in Punjab.

Later on, she found that there were many government programmes and campaigns available for rural youth, including NSDC and Skill India, developed by the Indian government. She managed to get support from government programmes and started tying up with these bodies to provide skill training to rural youth.

Later, in 2023, she saw the scope in the drone industry and how the government was doing a lot more to support the industry. So, she decided to enter this market.

A post graduate from Swiss School of Business and Management, Geneva, Sandhuu started AVPL International in 2016.

“With our comprehensive drone-as-a-service offerings and skill development initiatives, we aim to shape the future of agriculture and rural empowerment. We are destined to deliver world-class advanced drones and aim to make India a world leader in drone technology,” Sandhuu tells YourStory.

Since inception, the startup has trained 1,30,000 students across India.

Empowering farmers and creating micro-entrepreneurs

AVPL has a dedicated team that connects with gram panchayats, BDOs, and other government bodies at the village level, and helps farmers and rural youth get trained.

According to Sandhuu, AVPL training centres are DGCA-certified, and the team goes on ground to make people in rural areas aware about it. Farmers, including women and youth, come to nearby centres to get trained.

Since 2016, the company has collaborated with numerous organisations such as the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), IFFCO, and the Agriculture Skill Council of India for enhancing farmers’ training.

The programmes include remote pilot training, drone organisation training, agriculture drone operator training, and dual certification for drone operators.

“In 2021-22, we were operational in only two states and had six centers and one training and skill development facility. Today, we are present across 12 states and have established over 70 Skill and incubation hubs in collaboration with NSDC to create a new generation of agripreneurs and dronepreneurs,” says the founder.

These hubs focus on global employment of drones, IoT, agriculture, and allied sectors. They also offer certificate courses from IITs and IIMs, and dual certification programmes with international accreditation bodies through NSDC International, she says. Anyone who has cleared 10th/12th can join these courses.

“Our collaborations with NSDC International in Australia, the USA, and Netherlands is aimed at elevating India's skilled workforce to global standards and expanding their career opportunities worldwide,” says Sandhuu.

Since these training programmes are supported by the government, it comes with 100% scholarship or there are very nominal charges, she says.

Further, the startup, in collaboration with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), has introduced drone spray operations across 50 lakh acres, spanning eight key states—Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, the company entered into a strategic partnership with DeHaat to provide farmers with improved tools and resources. AVPL International will also provide training to create dronepreneurs who will be appointed at DeHaat stores to offer drone services to farmers.

Market opportunities and way ahead

As per an EY and FICCI report, the drone industry is expected to grow at a rate of 80% from 2020 to 2025, followed by a CAGR of 35% from 2025 to 2030.

As of now, startups like Delhi-based BharatRohan Airborne Innovations, which provides drone-based advisory services; and PS-1925, which has developed Krishi PS-1925, an AI-based crop protection drone for climate-smart agriculture and precision spraying, are working in the sector.

AVPL’s business model includes providing drone-as-a-service, skill training, and manufacturing drones.

The bootstrapped company generated a revenue of Rs 21.7 crore in FY 23 and Rs 44 crore in FY24.

AVPL was making profit from the first year itself. Later, when it wanted to expand the business, she tried to get VC support. But unfortunately, even though the company was making profits, VCs were not able to understand the market scope. Funding has been a major challenge for the startup, says Sandhuu.

“I stopped chasing for funds, and whatever I earned from the company, I invested in the company to make it where it is standing today,” she says.

The startup will soon be launching VIRAJ 2.0, a medium category agriculture drone with Co Axial feature, for the first time in India. Further, it has plans to enter the defence and surveillance sector in the next 18-24 months.