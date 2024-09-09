Taiwan Teacher Makes Rs.2 Crore Teaching Math on an Adult Site

In a surprising twist to traditional online education, Taiwanese math teacher Chang Hsu has found an unconventional platform to teach math on Pornhub. This bold decision has earned him international fame and an annual income of over ₹2 crore (approximately $269,000), making him one of the most unconventional educators in recent years. Here’s a deep dive into how Chang Hsu transformed his teaching career with this unique approach.

Breaking Educational Barriers

Chang Hsu, a 34-year-old math teacher from Taiwan with over 15 years of experience, holds a Master’s degree in mathematics. Despite his expertise, Hsu faced challenges in standing out on traditional educational platforms like YouTube, which were crowded with competitors. That’s when he devised the idea to upload his calculus lessons on Pornhub, a site predominantly known for adult content.

While the idea initially seemed bizarre, it worked remarkably well. By May 2020, Chang’s channel had amassed nearly 3 million views and 13,000 subscribers under his handle "changshumath666." His educational content quickly became a viral sensation. Chang embraced the tagline “Play Hard, Study Hard” to market his lessons on the platform​

Why Pornhub?

Chang’s rationale behind choosing Pornhub as a platform was strategic. He realised that many of his target audience, including young adults and college students, frequented adult content websites. By positioning his content on a platform that already had their attention, Chang created a niche where there was little competition. His videos, which are an hour long and cover complex calculus topics, are presented in a casual and engaging style—he is often seen in his signature grey hoodie, simplifying math problems​.

Though initially intended to be educational, Chang has acknowledged that a significant portion of his viewers find his content entertaining rather than purely instructional. Nevertheless, this novel approach attracted students who eventually signed up for his paid math courses outside of Pornhub, further boosting his income​

Financial Success and Global Reach

Chang’s decision to embrace adult platforms has brought him remarkable financial success. His annual earnings of ₹2 crore stem not only from his Pornhub videos but also from a large number of students who have signed up for his paid courses. Additionally, Chang has attracted international attention, with many of his students coming from outside Taiwan

Chang has also attempted to expand his presence on other adult platforms but faced challenges due to the moderation policies of some websites, which were not as open to non-adult educational content​.

A New Era in Digital Learning?

His ability to break away from traditional platforms and embrace unconventional methods highlights a larger trend in digital learning, where educators are finding success by thinking outside the box. It also raises questions about where education and entertainment intersect, and whether alternative platforms can be harnessed for instructional purposes.

While Chang’s choice may seem controversial, it has undoubtedly opened up new discussions on how educators can reach broader audiences, particularly in a highly competitive online environment.

Disrupting Norms with Creativity

Chang Hsu’s journey from a traditional math teacher to an international sensation on Pornhub is a testament to the power of creativity in education. His approach, though unconventional, has shown that finding innovative ways to reach students can lead to both financial success and global recognition. For Chang, the mantra “Play Hard, Study Hard” isn’t just a marketing gimmick—it’s a strategy that has paid off in more ways than one​.