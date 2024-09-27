Tech30: most promising Indian startups of 2024

It was a long funding winter, but Indian startups are slowly making their way out of it. They have made the Indian bourses their new playground and are dabbling in “cool” technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to stay ahead of the game.

YourStory has played a pivotal role in highlighting and presenting these entrepreneurs across fields. And, at TechSparks 2024, we highlight their stories as part of Tech30—a list of India’s 30 most promising startups poised to become major disruptors across fields.

Handpicked from nearly a thousand applications, these startups were chosen by a jury comprising veterans from the startup ecosystem, and YourStory's team of senior editorial and research staff.

To celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and the efforts of Indian startups, Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, unveiled the Tech30 report at TechSparks 2024, the flagship startup-tech summit.

This year, we are bringing startups working across AI, deeptech, spacetech, agritech, fintech, healthtech, and sustainability sectors, helping India reach its potential.

“What stands out this year is the surge in innovation that holds the potential to transform Bharat. These startups are building solutions that promise to create lasting impact, ensuring that India’s tech-driven future benefits people from all parts of the country,” Sharma said.

With Tech30, YourStory is empowering early-stage startups to become the next generation of changemakers and providing a platform to share their stories, connect with investors, collaborate with stakeholders, and elevate their ventures to the next level.

You can download the Tech30 2024 report here.

Meet the top 30 promising innovators for 2024:

Ambiator

Hyderabad-based Ambiator develops alternative cooling technologies that are more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional air-conditioning mechanisms.

Clueso

Y Combinator-backed Clueso uses generative AI (Gen AI) to help companies create instructional videos and step-by-step documentation for employee training and customer education.

Climes

A climate finance platform, Climes collaborates with enterprises, brands, and financial institutions to help them finance climate action projects.

Cognecto

Cognecto is a connected operations cloud platform that enables efficient fleet management, streamlined maintenance, advanced fuel monitoring, and dynamic resource allocation. It supports highway construction oversight, tracking of irregular cargo, monitoring material handling equipment, and providing end-to-end coverage for mining workflows.

Composio

Composio offers a robust platform for building and managing composable applications, focusing on AI agents and large language models (LLMs), including embedded authentication solutions to enhance security and reliability while simplifying user access.

Computation Imaging Tech

Computation Imaging Tech provides a range of research tools and climate indices designed to offer insights into environmental monitoring, agriculture optimisation, climate change research, and infrastructure management. The company uses remote sensing software, geospatial information systems (GIS), ML, and AI to create climate indices and risk forecasts.

Dacio AI

Dacio AI, an AI startup focused on the automobile sector, provides an AI-driven ADAS dashcam that predicts accidents, alerts drivers, and notifies fleet owners. The company primarily serves logistics aggregators, trucking firms, and transport providers, generating revenue through two models: a combined hardware and subscription fee and a monthly subscription for each dashcam.

Electrifi Mobility

Electrifi Mobility is an EV asset management and leasing startup, which facilitates the electrification of commercial fleets. It offers end-to-end solutions, including asset selection, leasing, maintenance, post-sales support, refurbishment, and redeployment of EV assets.

Fitsol

Fitsol is a decarbonisation service provider for manufacturing organisations, utilising AI technology to monitor and report carbon emissions in real time. Fitsol provides various services, including sustainable logistics solutions, green transportation using lower-emission vehicles, energy-efficient warehousing, and sustainable packaging options.

Flent

Flent offers a one-stop solution that eliminates the need for brokers and landlords. The proptech startup provides a full-stack renting platform offering fully-furnished, designer turnkey homes with minimal deposits and zero brokerage.

Floworks AI

Powered by its proprietary ThorV2 AI model, Floworks AI is building AI-powered employees to automate the entire sales journey. Specialising in sales development, Floworks AI provides companies with tools to streamline prospecting, lead research, and outreach across multiple platforms, including email and LinkedIn.

Hexo

California/Bengaluru-based Hexo is an open-source technology company, which is building a custom AI image generation engine, focused on transforming how enterprises and governments interact with data and image generation.

Inventus Battery Energy

Inventus Battery Energy specialises in cutting-edge energy storage technologies, focusing on advanced lithium-ion and solid-state battery production. The startup holds multiple patented technologies and helps companies set up large-scale battery manufacturing plants.

Karban Envirotech

Karban Envirotech is a consumer electronics brand that specialises in IoT-enabled, energy-efficient climate control solutions for modern homes. The startup offers a range of innovative bladeless ceiling air purifiers: two prototypes of its flagship 3-in-1 product, Airzone, and a more compact version, Airzone Lite.

Kiko Live

Kiko Live is a comprehensive SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solution designed to digitise and connect neighbourhood retailers across India, offering a quick commerce experience with 30-minute delivery. Catering to groceries, medicines, stationery, and more categories, Kiko Live aims to bring local stores into one seamless digital network.

LivNSense

LivNSense is an AI-driven platform that leverages the technology for real-time emission monitoring and control, predictive analytics for energy optimisation, and machine learning for predictive maintenance to prevent inefficiencies.

Lotusdew

LotusDew offers financial services in two broad areas: investment advisory and brokerage. Using AI/ML tools, LotusDew processes unstructured data from disclosures made by the 8,000 listed companies in its equities universe to create investment products.

MapMyCrop

MapMyCrop is an agritech startup that integrates 360-degree imagery with proprietary AI models to analyse multispectral imagery, weather data, and agricultural insights, providing farmers with detailed, real-time crop data.

Personate.ai

Personate.ai creates tools for producing AI avatars and voice twins, offering businesses innovative solutions for live translation with lip-syncing in 50 languages.

Planet Electric

Planet Electric is developing last-mile electric trucks using lightweight composite materials to help third-party logistics companies. The company claims its electric light commercial vehicles can lower the total cost of ownership by 40%, thanks to the 70% lightweight materials used in their design.

ReCircle

ReCircle is a data and supply chain company that leverages technology to bring transparency, traceability, and accountability to the recycling process. The startup is looking to bring forward integration in the supply chain and work on contracts with recyclers to source recycled plastic granules.

SpanTrik

SpanTrik, a space launch services company, aims to build reusable, low-cost, high-capacity launch vehicles to help expand the satellite sector. The company is working on its flagship reusable launch vehicle, Raven, which addresses payload capacity limitations and lack of reusability in the current spacetech market.

Speedloop Auto

Speedlook Auto is developing micro electric commercial vehicles designed for intra-city deliveries, with load capacities of up to 250 kg and daily travel distances under 150 km.

Starkenn Technologies

Starkenn Technologies specialises in producing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) designed to enhance vehicle safety on Indian roads. These systems use automated technology like sensors and cameras to alert drivers about potential hazards, improving road safety.

Subtlebotic

Subtlebotic offers a range of tech-driven products, including its flagship external wearable motor system, Limb Assist, designed for individuals with decreased limb function. It also develops products like a multi-axis wind turbine and eco-friendly batteries for energy production and storage.

TSAW Drones

Dronetech startup TSAW Drones provides solutions across logistics, agriculture, and surveillance sectors. The company develops and deploys autonomous drones to address supply chain bottlenecks in the logistics space.

Umrit

Umrit serves as a personal health assistant, offering tailored insights into users’ health profiles by analysing blood reports, symptoms, and other critical data. It enables differential diagnosis, root cause analysis, and early disease detection.

Vicharak

Vicharak is developing parallel computing machines, where multiple processors can solve problems simultaneously, vastly enhancing the speed and efficiency of the system. It aims to design a computing ecosystem that accelerates the speed and efficiency of daily operations, liberating computing power from the constraints of the past.

Vmaker AI

Vmaker AI is an AI-powered video editing startup that automates the end-to-end editing process, allowing users to create polished content with just one click. Using AI-driven algorithms, Vmaker AI identifies content with viral potential based on its virality score.

WhatsLoan

WhatsLoan adopts a mobile-first approach, offering Loan-as-a-Service to empower consumers, distributors, and lenders. The platform facilitates loan origination, validation, decisioning, documentation, co-lending, app-based lending, credit modelling, and scoring, along with dashboard creation and reports.