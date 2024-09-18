Master FinOps in 30 minutes: Transform your startup's cloud cost management at TechSparks Bengaluru 2024

TechSparks is back, and it’s bigger than ever! As one of India’s premier startup events, TechSparks 2024 promises to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore the future of technology and entrepreneurship. Now in its 15th year, TechSparks Bengaluru 2024 will focus on ‘Building India 3.0: A Tech Leader on the Global Stage’. Held on September 26-28 at Taj Yeshwantpur, the summit will celebrate India's rise in global tech leadership and invite leaders to shape the nation’s technological future.

Among the exciting lineup of events, we are thrilled to announce an exclusive masterclass that is a must-attend for startups and venture capitalists alike: "Leveraging FinOps for success: A guide for startups and VCs." Scheduled for September 26 at 3 pm, this closed-door session will equip you with essential tools and strategies to optimise your cloud cost management in just 30 minutes!

In today’s cloud-driven landscape, many startups struggle with managing their cloud expenses effectively. Surprisingly, numerous founders are unaware of the hidden costs that can silently drain their financial resources. This masterclass aims to address these challenges head-on by unveiling critical insights into cloud pricing pitfalls and providing actionable strategies that leading startups employ to optimise their cloud spending.

What you will learn

During this power-packed session, participants will discover:

- Cloud Pricing Pitfalls: Identify the unseen costs that could be affecting your startup's runway.

- Cutting-Edge FinOps Strategies: Learn the best practices used by top startups to manage and reduce their cloud expenses effectively.

- Insights for VCs: Understand how venture capitalists can leverage FinOps to gain deeper insights into a startup’s cloud spending, enhancing their investment decisions.

By the end of this masterclass, you will walk away with:

- A comprehensive FinOps toolkit that you can implement immediately to start optimising your cloud costs.

- Benchmarking insights that will allow you to compare your cloud spending against industry standards.

- Strategies that make your startup more appealing to investors through efficient cloud management practices.

Meet your expert guides

This masterclass will be led by two industry veterans:

Satyam Santosh, Startup Program Lead – APAC at OVHcloud, has extensive experience in building strategic partnerships within the startup ecosystem.

DVS Shiv Kumar, Solutions Architect at OVHcloud, brings over 15 years of expertise in IT infrastructure design and application modernisation.

Don’t miss out! Seats for this exclusive session are extremely limited. If you’re looking to elevate your startup’s financial strategy and gain a competitive edge in the tech landscape, register now for this game-changing masterclass at TechSparks Bengaluru 2024.