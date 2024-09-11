Brands
Uber Black is back: Uber reintroduces upscale category starting with Mumbai

With Uber Black, the company seeks to address the growing preference of Indian customers for premium offerings.

Wednesday September 11, 2024 , 1 min Read

Ride-hailing app Uber has announced the return of its upscale 'Uber Black' category in India, starting with Mumbai.

The move is a step towards addressing the growing preference of Indian customers for premium offerings and Uber's ability to deliver a new standard of on-demand mobility in premium cars, the company said in a release.

"Uber brings Black back to India ... Reintroduces its high-end category starting with Mumbai," the release said, adding that Uber Black allows for a personalised ride with customisable features like quiet mode, temperature control, and help with luggage.

Riders will get to enjoy in-car amenities and on-trip preferences, ensuring consistently high-quality experience, it added.

"We are thrilled to bring Uber Black back in an all new avatar to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian customers and introduce the business class of back seats on Indian roads," Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said.

As India's leading multimodal mobility service, Uber endeavours to cater to the full spectrum of riders, from those seeking affordable rides on two-wheelers or three-wheelers to those who desire a truly well-appointed experience in premium vehicles, Singh added.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

