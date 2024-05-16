Ride-hailing company ﻿Uber﻿ and app-based shuttle service provider Aaveg have received the green light from the Delhi government to run premium buses in the city.

The government approved the scheme to allow private players to run bus services in Delhi in October last year to not only reduce road traffic but also allow people to access better mass transportation options.

The buses will be air-conditioned, and have phone charging facilities, WiFi, CCTV, GPS, reclining seats, and emergency buttons. Passengers will also be assigned seats on the bus, and can cancel and reschedule trips directly on the app.

Uber, on its website, said users will be able to book their seats on a bus at least seven days in advance, and the driver will only wait for a maximum of two minutes at the pickup spot.

Uber's shuttle service is already up and running in Kolkata and Hyderabad, although it has received mixed reviews in both places for its service.

"Yes, they're (the shuttles) cheap but not many people use them. It's inconsistent and drivers don't turn up at times," one user wrote on a Reddit thread.

Uber told The Times of India that it will "start the service soon" while Aaveg said it will start its service "after the general elections and connect commercial centres of the city."

Uber and Aaveg will have to maintain a fleet of at least 25 premium buses and start operating within 90 days of receiving the license, according to the scheme that the Delhi government launched. The buses and the app will also need to have SOS buttons for women passengers to ensure their safety, the scheme stipulates.