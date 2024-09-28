Unacademy promotes Abhishek Pipara as CFO of its offline centre business

Edtech platform Unacademy on Saturday said it promoted Abhishek Pipara as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) of its offline centre business.

Pipara replaces Pratik Dalal who joined the Bengaluru-based company in January this year from CRED, the edtech firm said in a statement.

Before joining Unacademy, he had worked in various roles in startups and consulting firms, including Little App, Zovi, and Deloitte.

Pipara, who joined the edtech company over six years ago, has played a pivotal role in setting up processes and systems in its initial years and has led fundraising and acquisitions.

“I’m excited to announce that Abhishek Pipara, who has been with Unacademy for over 6 years, is being elevated to the role of CFO for Unacademy Centres. Abhishek has been an instrumental part of our journey, driving financial efficiency and strategic growth. With his leadership, I’m confident we will continue to scale and excel as we move forward,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO of Unacademy.

The appointment comes amid a string of management changes at the edtech unicorn.

Earlier in July, Chief Operating Officer Jagnoor Singh stepped down from his role. Also, Co-founder Hemesh Singh resigned from the chief technology officer (CTO) position to move into an advisory role.

Unacademy, in July, was also amid swirling reports about a potential merger. However, Munjal emphasised in a post on X that the company is here for the “long run”.