Ecommerce enablement SaaS platform ﻿Unicommerce﻿has made two key appointments, bringing on Pranay Kale to lead the sales division across India and Vaibhav Mehrotra to oversee the marketing function of the company.

Kale joins Unicommerce as Senior Director and Head of India Sales, bringing over 18 years of experience in the SaaS sector. He has previously spearheaded growth initiatives at companies including Leadsquared, HighRadius, and Realization Technologies. In his new role, Kale will be responsible for driving sales growth and expanding the company’s market presence.

Mehrotra, also appointed as Senior Director of Marketing, has more than 15 years of experience in brand, product, digital, and performance marketing. He has held leadership positions at several firms such as Cashfree Payments, DLF Limited, Max Group, Cognizant Interactive, and Photon Interactive.

“I am delighted to welcome on board Pranay and Vaibhav. They bring rich and diverse experience to Unicommerce, which will help grow our collective ability to serve our customers and grow the market. The e-commerce market is rapidly evolving in terms of user expectations, complexity of operations and the interconnectedness of key participants”, said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce eSolutions Limited.

Mehrotra will be responsible for implementing best practices in brand marketing, product marketing, and digital strategy at Unicommerce.

Unicommerce currently serves over 3,600 clients, including D2C brands, retail and e-commerce companies, and logistics providers across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The Softbank-backed firm recorded a 31.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit in Q1 FY25 to Rs 3.5 crore, as compared to Rs 2.7 crore earned in the comparable period a year ago, financial statements filed by the company showed. It also witnessed a 9.2% YoY increase in total revenue during the first quarter, surging to Rs 27.5 crore compared with Rs 25 crore earned in the previous year.