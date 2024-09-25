Vymo is using AI and ML to make sales teams more effective

Predictive sales analytics startup Vymo’s journey began way back in 2013 when artificial intelligence (AI) was more of a concept than a reality for businesses.

And, despite the rise of startups offering AI-powered solutions, Vymo continues to hold its ground with a focus on making sales teams and finance institutions more productive.

Vymo's strength lies in being a mobile-first SaaS platform, which helps sales teams on the go. It is built to support the entire sales lifecycle, from prospecting to renewals and provides targeted solutions for hiring, onboarding, sales management, and performance tracking.

The origin

Vymo's founders—Yamini Bhat and Venkat Malladi—have had years of experience with sales teams, both while building the startup and at their previous stints.

“Sales teams were slowed down by multiple systems, disjointed workflows, tedious administrative tasks, and were unable to focus on selling,” says Bhat.

A computer science graduate from BITS, Pilani and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, Bhat started Vymo to address challenges she identified in sales teams during her time at McKinsey.

Malladi was part of the Google Mobile team, where he developed multiple products based on location and maps before joining the startup.

The company began its journey in Bengaluru as a lead management tool for sellers and initially serviced across verticals. Over the years, the product has been enhanced to include activity management and performance management. The startup’s AI and ML tools help build playbooks for sales teams, providing intelligent insight through nudges.

Speaking about challenges, Bhat says, “The category we operated in did not exist. So we had to talk to a lot of customers to explain how their sales teams were unable to be their productive best, and how Vymo can help them achieve that.”

“We’ve been able to create and be among the front runners in the sales engagement category. We’ve built a product in India and sold it in India first before expanding our footprint outside. Most organisations do it the other way around,” says Bhat.

The software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup has quietly built a strong user base over the last decade. It has over 350,000 users across more than 70 financial institutions. Vymo's operations span India, Asia, and the US.

Its clients in India include Ageas Federal, Max Life Insurance, Mahindra Home Finance, and Bandhan Bank while its international customers are Manulife Philippines and Indonesia, AIA Indonesia, Berkshire Hathaway, and Kemper.

Vymo has raised over $45 million in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments.

The capital has supported Vymo's expansion efforts, product development, and market penetration across key regions like India, Asia, and the US.

The way ahead

According to Persistence Market Research, the global sales engagement platform market reached a size of $8.99 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $29.62 billion by the end of 2033.

While the startup does not have any direct competitors, players like Salesforce and other sales engagement platforms mostly operate horizontally. The company declined to disclose its revenue.

Vymo says it will continue expanding its presence in the US market and strengthening its foothold in Asia. Going forward, the company will increase its customer base by targeting more large banks and insurance companies, leveraging its verticalised, seller-centric approach.