WestBridge-backed edtech Adda247's Co-founder Chandan Singh departs after 5 years

Chandan Singh, Co-founder of the Westbridge-backed edtech firm ﻿Adda247﻿, has bid adieu to the company after a five-year journey.

Singh, who was elevated to Co-founder from his role as the company’s chief product officer (CPO) in January 2023, announced his departure in a recent LinkedIn post.

“I moved on from Adda247 last month. A bit late in sharing this, but as they say, it’s tough to say goodbye and even tougher to post this here with everyone,” Singh noted.

“Looking back on the past five years, I feel incredibly grateful for the journey I’ve had here. Working with such talented and dedicated people has been an absolute privilege, and the memories we've made will always be special to me,” he added.

Singh, who came on board with Adda247 in 2019 as vice president of product, is credited with being instrumental in shaping the company's product strategy. By 2020, he had ascended to the role of CPO, where he took charge of product development, growth, analytics, and digital marketing.

“To my wonderful team, your hard work and passion have been the key to our success. Leading such a fantastic group has been one of the best parts of my time at Adda247,” his post read.

Before his tenure at Adda247, Singh gained experience with Coverfox, Infoedge, and Oracle. He holds an engineering degree from IIT BHU and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

“As I embark on a new journey, I’m excited about the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Singh remarked on his departure but didn’t share any details about his next move.

NDTV Profit was the first to report about Singh’s departure.

Singh’s departure closely follows the Gurugram-based company’s acquisition of Ekagrata Eduserv, a specialist in chartered accountancy test preparation.

Co-founded in 2016 by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal, Adda247 is a multilingual edtech platform backed by Westbridge, Google, Info Edge, and Asha Impact.

The edtech startup serves students in Tier II and III cities and smaller towns, providing online education in 12 vernacular languages. It claims to have over 40 million monthly users and two million students enrolled in its premium courses.

The company has also forayed into the skilling, upskilling, and higher education segments—which are doing well and are expected to continue to grow.

Adda247 registered a revenue of Rs 243.39 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, an 88% increase from Rs 129.65 crore in the previous fiscal year, while its net loss narrowed by 66%.